DNO Completes USD 400 Million Bond Placement

24 May 2024 – DNO ASA, the Norwegian oil and gas operator, today completed the private placement of USD 400 million of new five-year senior unsecured bonds with a coupon rate of 9.25 percent. The bond placement launched on 21 May 2024 met strong investor demand across Nordic and international markets and was significantly oversubscribed.



Settlement is expected on or about 4 June 2024, subject to customary conditions precedent, and an application will be made for listing of the new bonds on the Oslo Stock Exchange. Net proceeds from the new bond issue will be used towards partly refinancing of the DNO04 bonds (ISIN: NO0011088593) and general corporate purposes. In connection with the bond placement, the Company has agreed to buy back USD 50 million in nominal value of DNO04.

Among independent oil and gas companies, DNO was a pioneer of the Nordic bond market and has a flawless track record with 19 successful bond issues over the past 23 years.

DNB Markets, part of DNB Bank ASA, and Pareto Securities AS acted as Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners for the bond issue with Arctic Securities AS as Joint Bookrunner. AGP Advokater AS acted as legal advisor to the Company.

DNO ASA is a Norwegian oil and gas operator active in the Middle East, the North Sea and West Africa. Founded in 1971 and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange, the Company holds stakes in onshore and offshore licenses at various stages of exploration, development and production in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, Norway, the United Kingdom, Côte d’Ivoire, Netherlands and Yemen.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

