DNO Raises Capricorn Energy Offer To Approx $396 Mln In Revised Deal

(RTTNews) - DNO ASA (DNO.OL), a Norwegian oil and gas company, on Thursday announced a revised recommended all-cash offer to acquire Capricorn Energy plc (CNE.L, CRNCY).

Under the revised offer, Capricorn shareholders will receive $5.214 in cash per share, implying a value of approximately $396 million for the entire issued and to be issued share capital.

The revised offer represents a premium of approximately 46% to Capricorn's closing price of 266 pence on March 10, and 61% to its three-month volume-weighted average price.

The revised offer improves the terms of the company's original offer.

The original offer comprised $4.224 in cash per share plus a $0.99 special dividend.

Capricorn shareholders will now receive the full acquisition value in cash.

Capricorn no longer expects to declare the special dividend.

The revised offer is approximately 10% above the acquisition value under Genel's previous offer and is expected to become effective in the fourth quarter 2026 or the first quarter 2027.

DNO ASA is currently 1.87% lesser at NOK 19.38 on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

Capricorn Energy is currently trading 1.30% higher at GBp 389 on the London Stock Exchange.