DNO Receives 10 Awards in Norway's APA Licensing Round
Oslo, 18 January 2022 – DNO ASA, the Norwegian oil and gas operator, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary DNO Norge AS has been awarded participation in 10 exploration licenses, of which three are operatorships, under Norway's Awards in Predefined Areas (APA) 2021 licensing round.
Of the 10 new licenses, six are in the North Sea and four in the Norwegian Sea.
At yearend 2021, DNO held interests in 73 licenses offshore Norway, of which 17 were operated by the Company.
The new awards under the APA 2021 licensing round include:
PL 586 B: Neptune Energy Norge AS (operator), Suncor Energy Norge AS, Vår Energi AS, DNO Norge AS (7.5%)
PL 923 B: Equinor Energy AS (operator), Petoro AS, Wellesley Petroleum AS, DNO Norge AS (20%)
PL 969 B: A/S Norske Shell (operator), Spirit Energy Norway, DNO Norge AS (45%)
PL 1007 B: DNO Norge AS (operator, 40%), OMV (Norge) AS, Equinor Energy AS, Spirit Energy Norway AS
PL 1145: DNO Norge AS (operator, 60%), Aker BP ASA
PL 1146: ConocoPhillips Skandinavia AS (operator), DNO Norge AS (25%)
PL 1147: Spirit Energy Norway AS (operator), Equinor Energy AS, Lundin Energy Norway AS, DNO Norge AS (20%)
PL 1151: Wintershall Dea Norge AS (operator), Aker BP ASA, ONE-Dyas Norge AS, DNO Norge AS (20%)
PL 1158: Aker BP ASA (operator), Spirit Energy Norway AS, DNO Norge AS (40%)
PL 1160: DNO Norge AS (operator, 60%), Spirit Energy Norway AS
For further information, please contact:
Media: media@dno.no
Investors: investor.relations@dno.no
DNO ASA is a Norwegian oil and gas operator focused on the Middle East and the North Sea. Founded in 1971 and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange, the Company holds stakes in onshore and offshore licenses at various stages of exploration, development and production in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, Norway, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Ireland and Yemen.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
