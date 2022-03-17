17.03.2022 07:00:00

DNO Releases 2021 Annual Report and Accounts

Oslo, 17 March 2022 – DNO ASA, the Norwegian oil and gas operator, today released its 2021 Annual Report and Accounts including its Country-by-Country Report 2021.

The report is attached in the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) and as a PDF file which is also available on the Company's website www.dno.no.

For further information, please contact:
Media: media@dno.no
Investors: investor.relations@dno.no

DNO ASA is a Norwegian oil and gas operator focused on the Middle East and the North Sea. Founded in 1971 and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange, the Company holds stakes in onshore and offshore licenses at various stages of exploration, development and production in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, Norway, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Ireland and Yemen.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachments


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu DNO International ASA (A)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu DNO International ASA (A)mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

DNO International ASA (A) 1,17 6,72% DNO International ASA (A)

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Hoffnung im Ukraine-Krieg mit Dämpfer: ATX zum Handelsschluss fester -- DAX letztendlich mit Verlusten -- Börsen in Asien schließen mit satten Gewinnen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Donnerstag höher. Der deutsche Leitindex notierte derweil schwächer. Anleger an der Wall Street halten sich am Donnerstag zurück. Die wichtigsten Börsen in Fernost kletterten weiter.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen