|
17.03.2022 07:00:00
DNO Releases 2021 Annual Report and Accounts
Oslo, 17 March 2022 – DNO ASA, the Norwegian oil and gas operator, today released its 2021 Annual Report and Accounts including its Country-by-Country Report 2021.
The report is attached in the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) and as a PDF file which is also available on the Company's website www.dno.no.
–
For further information, please contact:
Media: media@dno.no
Investors: investor.relations@dno.no
–
DNO ASA is a Norwegian oil and gas operator focused on the Middle East and the North Sea. Founded in 1971 and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange, the Company holds stakes in onshore and offshore licenses at various stages of exploration, development and production in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, Norway, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Ireland and Yemen.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Attachments
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu DNO International ASA (A)mehr Nachrichten
|
09.02.22
|Ausblick: DNO International ASA (A) gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
26.01.22
|Erste Schätzungen: DNO International ASA (A) gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
03.11.21
|Ausblick: DNO International ASA (A) zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
20.10.21
|Erste Schätzungen: DNO International ASA (A) öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
27.07.21
|Ausblick: DNO International ASA (A) stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
14.07.21
|Erste Schätzungen: DNO International ASA (A) stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
|
04.05.21
|Ausblick: DNO International ASA (A) zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
21.04.21
|Erste Schätzungen: DNO International ASA (A) präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu DNO International ASA (A)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|DNO International ASA (A)
|1,17
|6,72%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerHoffnung im Ukraine-Krieg mit Dämpfer: ATX zum Handelsschluss fester -- DAX letztendlich mit Verlusten -- Börsen in Asien schließen mit satten Gewinnen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Donnerstag höher. Der deutsche Leitindex notierte derweil schwächer. Anleger an der Wall Street halten sich am Donnerstag zurück. Die wichtigsten Börsen in Fernost kletterten weiter.