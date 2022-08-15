|
15.08.2022 08:00:00
DNO Releases 2021 Corporate Social Responsibility Report
Oslo, 15 August 2022 – DNO ASA, the Norwegian oil and gas operator, today released its 2021 Corporate Social Responsibility Report. The report is attached as a downloadable file and is also available on the Company's website www.dno.no.
–
For further information, please contact:
Media: media@dno.no
Investors: investor.relations@dno.no
–
DNO ASA is a Norwegian oil and gas operator focused on the Middle East and the North Sea. Founded in 1971 and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange, the Company holds stakes in onshore and offshore licenses at various stages of exploration, development and production in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, Norway, the United Kingdom, Netherlands and Yemen.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu DNO International ASA (A)mehr Nachrichten
|
11.05.22
|Ausblick: DNO International ASA (A) mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
27.04.22
|Erste Schätzungen: DNO International ASA (A) zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
09.02.22
|Ausblick: DNO International ASA (A) gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
26.01.22
|Erste Schätzungen: DNO International ASA (A) gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
03.11.21
|Ausblick: DNO International ASA (A) zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
20.10.21
|Erste Schätzungen: DNO International ASA (A) öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
27.07.21
|Ausblick: DNO International ASA (A) stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
14.07.21
|Erste Schätzungen: DNO International ASA (A) stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu DNO International ASA (A)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|DNO International ASA (A)
|1,51
|-3,95%