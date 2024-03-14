|
14.03.2024 07:00:00
DNO Releases 2023 Annual Report and Accounts
Oslo, 14 March 2024 – DNO ASA, the Norwegian oil and gas operator, today released its 2023 Annual Report and Accounts together with its Annual Statement of Reserves and Resources, Corporate Social Responsibility Report and Remuneration Report.
The reports are attached as downloadable files and also available on the Company's website www.dno.no.
–
For further information, please contact:
Media: media@dno.no
Investors: investor.relations@dno.no
–
DNO ASA is a Norwegian oil and gas operator active in the Middle East, the North Sea and West Africa. Founded in 1971 and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange, the Company holds stakes in onshore and offshore licenses at various stages of exploration, development and production in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, Norway, the United Kingdom, Côte d'Ivoire, Netherlands and Yemen.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Attachments
- 2023 Annual Report
- 2023 DNO Remuneration report
- Annual Statement of Reserves and Resources 2023
- Corporate Social Responsibility Report 2023
- DNO-ASA-2023-12-31-EN
