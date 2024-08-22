|
22.08.2024 07:00:00
DNO Shares Traded Ex-Dividend
Oslo, 22 August 2024 – DNO ASA, the Norwegian oil and gas operator, today announced that the Company’s shares will be traded ex-dividend effective 22 August 2024.
A dividend payment of NOK 0.3125 per share will be made on or about 30 August 2024 to all shareholders of record as of 23 August 2024.
–
For further information, please contact:
Media: media@dno.no
Investors: investor.relations@dno.no
–
DNO ASA is a Norwegian oil and gas operator active in the Middle East, the North Sea and West Africa. Founded in 1971 and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange, the Company holds stakes in onshore and offshore licenses at various stages of exploration, development, and production in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, Norway, the United Kingdom, Côte d’Ivoire, Netherlands and Yemen.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and section 4.2.5.3 of Euronext Oslo Rulebook II.
