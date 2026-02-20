DNOW Stock Falls 18% After Reporting Loss In Q4

(RTTNews) - Shares of DNOW Inc. (DNOW) are moving down about 18 percent during Friday morning trading following the announcement of fourth-quarter financial results, reporting loss of $147 million compared with earnings of $23 million in the prior year.

The company's shares are currently trading at $13.32 on the New York Stock Exchange, down 18.40 percent. The stock opened at $13.04 and has climbed as high as $15.25 so far in today's session. Over the past year, it has traded in a range of $12.01 to $17.83.

Revenue increased to $959 million from last year's $571 million.