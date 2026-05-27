UnitedHealth Aktie
WKN: 869561 / ISIN: US91324P1021
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27.05.2026 10:44:00
Do Billionaires Chase Coleman and David Tepper Know Something About UnitedHealth Stock That Wall Street Doesn't?
UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) has been a steady winner throughout most of its history. It's a blue chip stock that has been a favorite for many risk-averse investors. But the opinions on UnitedHealth are decidedly mixed these days.Billionaires Chase Coleman and David Tepper reduced their hedge funds' exposure to UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter of 2026, according to 13F filings. However, analysts are overwhelmingly bullish about the stock. Do Coleman and Tepper know something about UnitedHealth that Wall Street doesn't? Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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