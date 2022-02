Do Cold Calling and Direct Mail in Real Estate Investing Actually Work?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Sourcing real estate to invest in can be one of the most challenging aspects of investing in real estate. While there's typically more than enough inventory to go around on the multiple listing service (MLS), investors require greater discounts than what the market allows, forcing the investor to source off-market. Cold calling and direct mail marketing are common strategies for finding potential sellers and buyers, but in today's technological times, investors may wonder if these strategies for investing in real estate actually work.Direct mail marketing is one of the most widely used marketing strategies in the real estate investing space because it can be done consistently and at scale, allowing investors to reach tons of potential sellers for a fairly small up-front investment.With this strategy, an investor purchases a list of potential sellers from a national data provider. The search results can be narrowed down to a specific market, neighborhood, type of property, property attribute, or seller attribute, such as being an out-of-state owner. The investor then sends the property owners a series of letters or postcards, offering to purchase the property, usually as-is for cash.Continue reading