Do I need a mask to fly? Check carefully as European rules change

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

France has relaxed its rules, but holidaymakers heading for Greece, Italy and Spain will need masks for several more weeksRules for wearing face masks while travelling abroad remain complex for British holidaymakers as EU nations adopt differing approaches. The European Union announced that from Monday (16 May), masks would no longer be required for passengers on flights to many EU countries. The announcement coincided with one from the French health minister, stating that masks will no longer be required on trains, planes and metros in France.However, major destinations for UK holidaymakers, including Germany, Greece, Italy and Spain, are keeping the mask rule. Italy said passengers are required to wear more-protective FFP2 masks on public transport until 15 June. In Spain, restrictions that came into force in July 2020 were due to be lifted on 15 May, but last Saturday, Spain’s Ministry of the Interior said this was being postponed to midnight on 15 June. Continue reading...