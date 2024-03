Do Lyft Shares Have Enough Lift for a Turnaround?

Given the growth of Uber's stock in recent months, investors who missed that opportunity might wonder if they have a second chance in Lyft 's (NASDAQ: LYFT) stock. The fact that Lyft shares more than doubled in value over the last year could reinforce such a feeling.Still, Uber and Lyft are not always in the same businesses, nor do they serve all of the same markets. Such differences call into question whether Lyft will follow in Uber's footsteps or continue to underperform its main competitor. Let's venture to find out.To evaluate its turnaround prospects, investors need to understand the differences between Uber and Lyft. For one, Lyft has so far limited itself to one country. In contrast, Uber users can find it in about 70 different countries. Moreover, Lyft restricts the scope of its business to a greater extent, focusing exclusively on ride-sharing.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel