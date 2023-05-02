|
02.05.2023 23:09:00
Do more with R: RStudio addins and keyboard shortcuts
If you want to speed up your R programming workflow, RStudio addins and custom keyboard shortcuts are definitely worth a look. A number of R packages offer add-ins as well as functions, and some are even add-ins only.One of my earliest favorite add-ins, Bare Combine, offers an elegant way to create R character vectors from plain text.Let’s say I’ve got text with the names of … anything that I’d like to turn into an R vector. Adding quotation marks around each item will quickly get annoying if there are more than a couple of entries. Hence the problem that Bare Combine aims to solve.You install addins the same way you install packages with install.packages() if they’re on CRAN, or whatever package and function you use to install from GitHub, Bitbucket and elsewhere if the version you want is somewhere else. To read this article in full, please click here
