Do PepsiCo's Results Make Coca-Cola Stock a Buy?

PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) reported better-than-expected earnings results for its second quarter of 2022. The excellent metrics led PepsiCo's management to raise its revenue target for the rest of the year by 200 basis points. The driving force behind PepsiCo's results was a demonstration of its pricing power, as consumers kept purchasing its products despite price hikes. Those trends got investors excited about the potential for Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) to deliver similarly impressive numbers when it reports earnings on July 26. Here's a closer look at PepsiCo's results, what it could mean for Coca-Cola, and if that makes Coca-Cola's stock a buy right now. Impressively, PepsiCo reported a revenue increase of 13% in its most recent quarter, which ended on June 11. Pricing increases drove the vast majority of that rise. PepsiCo raised prices on its products by more than double digits in the quarter.