Do These 3 New Moneymakers for AstraZeneca Make It a Buy?

Big pharmas like AstraZeneca (NASDAQ: AZN) rise and fall based on how much money they can earn from their medicines on the market. With regulators at the European Medicines Agency (EMA) now giving the company a green light for three of its medicines in the last month, shareholders are likely to be salivating in anticipation of the future sales. Now, only the final stamp of approval from the European Commission (EC) for marketing authorization awaits before sales can proceed. It's obligated to give a ruling within 67 days of the EMA's findings, so a triad of commercialization efforts are probably right around the corner. But do the three medicines have any hope of moving the needle for a business as large as AstraZeneca, and if so, does that mean they're valid reasons to buy the company's stock?The trio of medicines that the EMA recommended for approval for their initial or expanded indications are called Tezspire, Ultomiris, and Enhertu.