Do you get paid extra for working on Leap Day?

For most, 29 February is an ordinary working day – but depending on your pay structure, you could earn a bit moreIt's a leap year: once again which means workers are doing a 366-day year. So what does it mean for Americans' pay?If you're an hourly worker, the answer is straightforward, says Leticia Saucedo, the Martin Luther King Jr professor of law at the University of California, Davis: you're certainly entitled to pay. And hours worked on the 29th aren't considered overtime – "it's just another workday", says Reuel Schiller, Roger J Traynor chair and professor of law at UC Law San Francisco.