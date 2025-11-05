People Aktie
WKN DE: A2JDBV / ISIN: CA7097621089
05.11.2025 16:15:00
Do You Have More or Less Retirement Savings Than Other People Your Age?
It's important to work on saving for retirement throughout your career. That's because you'll need money to supplement Social Security, and the sooner you start investing to grow your nest egg, the easier it is because of the power of compound growth working for you.Since most people acquire more retirement assets the longer they work and contribute to their accounts, average balances in retirement plans tend to increase with age. Still, many accounts of even the oldest Americans have balances below what they should be in order to guarantee seniors a secure future.Here's what you need to know about how much Americans of different ages have saved, so you can see where you stand relative to your peers. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
