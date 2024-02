Do You Know How Much Amazon's Revenue Has Grown Over the Last 20 Years? The Answer Will Blow Your Mind

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) was founded in 1995. It began as a humble operation using the internet to sell books. Today, Amazon is the world's largest e-commerce company with an estimated 350 million products listed on its flagship website, which attracts 2.5 billion visits every single month.Amazon has expanded beyond online retail, though. It now operates the world's largest cloud computing platform, Amazon Web Services (AWS), where it offers hundreds of digital solutions to business customers to help them operate online. AWS is also home to many of the company's artificial intelligence initiatives, from designing semiconductors to developing large language models.The company also operates one of the world's largest video streaming platforms, and it has a digital advertising business which is the fastest growing segment in the entire organization. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel