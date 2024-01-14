14.01.2024 13:45:00

Do You Need a Professional's Help to Save for Retirement?

Saving for retirement is something you should aim to do throughout your career. By prioritizing your nest egg, you can potentially put yourself in a great financial position to cover your senior living costs without stress.Many people simply open an IRA or sign up for a 401(k) plan through their employers, fund those accounts year after year, and basically make their own decisions about retirement savings. But should you be taking that approach? Or should you be asking for professional help?A recent survey by Edelman Financial Engines found that 50% of respondents believe they require help from a financial professional to accomplish their goals. And for 42% of respondents, a top financial goal is none other than saving for retirement. If you've yet to engage the services of a financial professional, you may want to reconsider.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

