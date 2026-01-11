Energy Fuels Aktie
WKN DE: A0J3EU / ISIN: CA2926711045
|
11.01.2026 16:32:00
Do You Own Energy Fuels Inc. Stock? Take a Look at This Stock Instead.
Given the energy needs of AI, it's no wonder that nuclear energy has seen a bit of a renaissance in the past couple of years. The International Energy Agency reports that there is more than 70 gigawatts of new nuclear energy capacity under construction around the world. The U.S. Department of Energy has said that it plans to triple American nuclear energy production by the middle of the century. As such, uranium miners like Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEMKT: UUUU) have had a good run lately. Last year saw Energy Fuels' shares grow 183%. Energy Fuels, based in Denver, has produced two-thirds of all the uranium in the U.S. since 2017. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
