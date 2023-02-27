Do You Really Need a $1 Million Nest Egg to Retire?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It's fair to assume that you'll need a decent chunk of money in personal savings to retire in a comfortable manner. To put it another way, retiring on Social Security alone is not a good idea.If we're lucky, and Social Security benefits aren't cut, you can expect them to replace about 40% of your pre-retirement income. But if you retire on those benefits alone, it will be akin to taking a 60% pay cut. And that may not be ideal.As such, it's a great idea to push yourself to build as much retirement savings as you can. But just how much money do you need to sock away?Continue reading