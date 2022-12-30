|
30.12.2022 10:04:00
Do You Really Need a Single-Stock Tesla ETF?
Wall Street consistently likes to tap into investor demand, and the latest product that financial innovators have come up with is the single-stock ETF. Rather than holding a diversified portfolio of stocks that share similar characteristics, the purpose of a single-stock ETF is simple and obvious from its name: to offer investors exposure to a single stock.At first glance, that might seem like a silly proposition. Why buy a single-stock ETF, you might ask, when you could just buy the stock? The answer is that single-stock ETFs offer twists that aren't available from direct stock ownership -- and investors in Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) have found themselves particularly attracted to the features that single-stock ETFs offer them.Below, you'll learn more about single-stock ETFs, how they work, and why they might be interesting for some investors. By understanding their ins and outs and the potential problems they can have, moreover, you'll be more informed and can make better decisions about whether to use single-stock ETFs in your own investing.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
