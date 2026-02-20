People Aktie
WKN DE: A2JDBV / ISIN: CA7097621089
20.02.2026 07:00:27
Do you remember your first crappy job? Today’s young people would wish for half your luck | Gaby Hinsliff
The youth minimum wage is set to rise over this parliament, but it’s putting off employers from hiring people into their first rolesWhen Keir Starmer was 14 years old, he got a part-time job clearing stones from a local farmer’s field. At 16, Kemi Badenoch was flipping burgers and cleaning toilets in McDonald’s. Me, I waitressed at weekends from the age of 15 in an Essex pub owned by an ex-paratrooper with two formidable rottweilers roaming behind the bar, which was a life lesson all of its own.But whatever your first job may have been, there’s a reasonable chance it combined the thrill of hard cash with several mortifying mistakes and a crash course in handling stroppy customers, taking criticism more or less gracefully and moaning about it only out of earshot. Though teenage starter jobs have been in decline for decades – for reasons varying from academic pressures on sixth-formers to the rise of side hustles on Vinted that don’t show up in official statistics – everyone still has to start somewhere, even if it’s now more likely at 18 than 14. But getting that start is becoming harder than it was. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
