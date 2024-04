Do You Still Need an Emergency Fund After You Retire? The Answer Might Surprise You

Financial planners generally advise keeping about six months' worth of expenses in an easily accessible emergency fund. The idea is if you have a large, unexpected expense, or if you lose your job, having a sufficient emergency fund allows you to avoid tapping into your retirement savings, using credit cards, or otherwise do more financial harm than good.But what about after you retire? After you leave the workforce for good, can't you simply use your retirement savings for whatever you need -- including unexpected expenses? Or should you still maintain a separate emergency savings account?Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel