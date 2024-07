Do You Want to be Financially Independent? Consider Buying These Wealth-Creating Dividend Stocks.

Many people dream about becoming financially independent (it's one of my top financial goals). There are many ways to turn that dream into a reality, and I've found investing in high-quality dividend stocks to be a proven wealth-creating strategy. The average dividend stock has delivered a 9.2% annualized total return over the last 50 years. So if you invest $300 a month into dividend stocks, you would build a $1 million portfolio in about 30 years. You can grow your wealth even faster by investing more money or finding stocks that can deliver higher returns. Companies that grow their dividends have historically produced even higher returns (10.2% annualized over the last 50 years). Realty Income (NYSE: O), Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIPC)(NYSE: BIP), and Enbridge (NYSE: ENB) stand out as some of the top wealth-building stocks for dividend growth. Steadily investing in this trio could help you become financially independent.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool