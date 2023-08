Do You Want to Make Real Estate Income but Don't Have a Lot of Money? Here's How to Start for Under $100.

There's a common misconception that you need a lot of money to invest in real estate . While it's true that buying a rental property has a high upfront cost (because of closing costs, the down payment, and any needed repairs), that's not the only way to get in on the ground floor of investing in real estate .In 1960, President Eisenhower signed a bill that opened the door to real estate investing to anyone. The Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) Act of 1960 allowed all Americans to participate in the wealth-creating benefits of commercial real estate. Before that, only wealthy individuals and institutions could afford to invest in these income-producing properties. You don't need much money to start investing in income-producing REITs. Many have a share price below $100. Three great options for beginning investors to consider are Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR), Realty Income (NYSE: O), and Stag Industrial (NYSE: STAG).Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel