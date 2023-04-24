Do your homework if you want to grab rising savings rates

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Inflation has brought some good news – for savers. But the best deals may not be around for longAmid the cost of living crisis, savers have been among the only ones who have got anything positive out of it, as rates teeter at around their highest levels in more than a decade.Consumers can get close to 5% for those willing to put their money away for up to two years – but even easy-access accounts are many times better than they were in 2021. Continue reading...