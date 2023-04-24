|
24.04.2023 10:00:02
Do your homework if you want to grab rising savings rates
Inflation has brought some good news – for savers. But the best deals may not be around for longAmid the cost of living crisis, savers have been among the only ones who have got anything positive out of it, as rates teeter at around their highest levels in more than a decade.Consumers can get close to 5% for those willing to put their money away for up to two years – but even easy-access accounts are many times better than they were in 2021. Continue reading...
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!