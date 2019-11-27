Doc re. GE Files 8-K

FAIRFIELD, Conn., Nov. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On November 25, 2019, General Electric Company ("GE" or the "Company") announced in a press release that it had appointed Carolina Dybeck Happe, 47, as the Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") of GE. Ms. Dybeck Happe is expected to join GE early in 2020.

Dybeck Happe biography. Ms. Dybeck Happe is currently the Executive Vice President, CFO for A.P. Moller - Maersk, the Danish integrated container logistics company, a position she has held since January 2019. Prior to joining A.P. Moller - Maersk, Ms. Dybeck Happe was the Executive Vice President, CFO for Assa Abloy Group, a Swedish conglomerate offering access solutions, from March 2012 to December 2018. Ms. Dybeck Happe has served on the supervisory board of E.ON, the German electric utility company, since June 2016 and the board of directors of Schneider Electric, a provider of energy and automation digital solutions, since April 2019. Ms. Dybeck Happe has tendered her resignation from the Schneider Electric board.

Compensation. In connection with Ms. Dybeck Happe's appointment as CFO, the Company has entered into an employment agreement with her, setting forth the terms of her compensation, which includes: (1) a base salary of $1,500,000 per year, (2) a target annual bonus opportunity at 125% of base salary; (3) a 2020 equity award with a grant date fair value of $5,000,000, to consist of a mix of performance share units, restricted stock units and stock options similar to annual equity awards granted to other senior officers of the Company; and (4) a one-time, new hire stock option award with a grant date fair value of $8,000,000 that will vest in a single tranche on the fourth anniversary of the grant date. In light of the fact that Ms. Dybeck Happe will be relocating to the Company's Boston headquarters from overseas, she will also be eligible for benefits under the Company's Globally Mobile Employee policy for a period through December 31, 2023, pursuant to which she will be eligible for certain benefits, including relocation assistance, housing assistance, tuition assistance for dependent children and tax equalization benefits (the last of which shall be extended through December 31, 2026). Ms. Dybeck Happe will be eligible to participate in all employee benefit plans generally available to senior officers of the Company, which are more fully described in the Company's proxy statement for the 2019 annual meeting of shareholders.

