Scales Corporation Aktie

Scales Corporation für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A119EF / ISIN: NZSCLE0002S8

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
12.10.2026 14:29:01

Docebo's 2026 Outlook: AI-Driven Software Platform Scales Capital Efficiency

A global enterprise needs to train thousands of employees across dozens of countries, but traditional classroom settings don't scale. Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) solves this by providing a unified, cloud-based learning management platform that lets companies deliver personalized, AI-driven training to employees, partners, and customers. The stock trades at $25.42 as of Oct. 9, 2026, down 5.6% over the past year as market sentiment shifted toward operational efficiency over raw growth.

Our proprietary Hidden Gems scoring system assigns Docebo an overall Superscore of 83 out of 100, placing it in the Strong category. The Superscore is an AI-powered score that evaluates a company's overall strength by combining financial performance, product market position, technological capabilities, leadership quality, and relative valuation. It represents the unification of all our scores into a single score for public companies, with five rating bands: Exceptional (90-100), Strong (75-89), Above Average (60-74), Average (40-59), and Cautious (0-39).

This ranks the company in the top ~7% of every company we score. This article pairs the reasons the score is high with the risks that keep it from moving higher, so you can weigh both sides before doing more work.

Continue reading

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Scales Corporation Ltd

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Scales Corporation Ltd

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Scales Corporation Ltd 3,14 -0,63% Scales Corporation Ltd

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

11.10.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 41: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
11.10.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 41
10.10.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
10.10.26 KW 41: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
09.10.26 KW 41: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Entspannung an der Öl- und Anleihenfront: ATX zeigt sich stark -- DAX mit freundlichem Wochenauftakt -- US-Börsen uneins -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneinheitlich, kein Handel in Japan
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt sind Gewinne zu sehen. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt dominieren zum Auftakt der neuen Woche ebenfalls die Käufer. Die US-Börsen präsentieren sich am Montag uneinheitlich. In Fernost fanden die Märkte keine einheitliche Richtung.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen