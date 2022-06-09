Doceree Unveils Account-based Marketing Solution Tailored for Life Sciences Industry

Doceree ABMTM empowers healthcare marketers to reach institutional stakeholders and measure account lift

PARSIPPANY, N.J., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Doceree, a global platform building unprecedented solutions for HCP programmatic marketing with proprietary data tools, announced today the expansion of its targeting offering with Doceree ABMTM, an account-based marketing (ABM) solution built exclusively for life sciences organizations that enables them to reach institutional decision makers based on accounts and intent.

Doceree ABM equips marketers to target specific accounts or employ intent-based data to recognize the interest of institutional stakeholders, whether it is a healthcare professional or an administrative decision maker. It will enhance the ability of marketers to communicate with qualified buyers that have demonstrated an interest in a product or a category at an account level and measure the account lift in real time.

"An ABM solution that's developed to be used across a multitude of industries neglects the intricacies that are associated with pursuing high-value accounts in the life sciences sector," says Harshit Jain MD, Founder & Global CEO, Doceree. "Our programmatic platform provides innovative ABM capabilities to target decision makers based on their behavior to elevate interactions brands have with priority accounts when an individual is actively seeking a solution."

Doceree ABM emboldens companies to reach institutional stakeholders at target accounts to enrich marketing and sales efforts with the following features:

Account Targeting: Identify accounts based on IP addresses and serve messages to associated members within the target accounts

Identify accounts based on IP addresses and serve messages to associated members within the target accounts Intent-based Targeting: Target qualified buyers or individuals that have searched for a product or medical condition in the past, are actively seeking a solution or target decision makers based on their prescription history

"The life sciences sector continues to progress by leveraging digital solutions. But understanding the behavior of a target audience at an account level or their intent is beneficial to better support the business objectives of our client base," says Jonathan Agoot, Director, Digital Strategy and Transformation, Ogilvy Health. "A platform that targets high-value accounts and captures data analytics of a campaign's performance is a valuable resource for marketers to deploy more precise and effective digital marketing initiatives."

To begin with, Doceree has launched the solution in North America and plans to further roll it out to other global markets.

About Doceree

Doceree is a global platform building unprecedented solutions for healthcare professional (HCP) programmatic marketing with proprietary data tools. It facilitates messaging between life sciences brands and HCPs through an extensive global network of digital endemic and point-of-care platforms to programmatically deliver personalized communications to HCPs and transparent marketing campaign metrics at scale. To learn more, visit doceree.com.

