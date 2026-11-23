(RTTNews) - DocGo Inc. (DCGO), a provider of mobile healthcare and medical transportation services, said on Monday that it has inked a deal to sell the cardiac implantable electronic device, or CIED, remote monitoring business of its Cardiac RMS by DocGo subsidiary to Medical Monitoring Corporation LLC, for up to $25 million. The transaction is expected to close by the end of 2026.

Under the terms, Medical Monitoring, through its subsidiary EAG Holdings, LLC, will pay $20 million in cash and up to $5 million in performance-based earnout payments over the two years following closing.

Lee Bienstock, CEO of DocGo, said: "Selling this asset will strengthen our balance sheet considerably. While we're selling our CIED business-which we view as non-core to our hybrid care anywhere solution, we are retaining non-CIED Virtual Care Management capabilities which will help us support patients across the entire healthcare continuum-from the hospital to the home."

Cardiac RMS, which is 67% owned by DocGo, is a medicare-enrolled independent diagnostic testing facility, monitors remote transmissions from CIEDs, including pacemakers, implantable cardioverter-defibrillators, and others for physicians.

Medical Monitoring will buy the customer contracts, Cardiac RMS brand and related assets of the CIED monitoring business. DocGo will retain key portions of Cardiac RMS's virtual care management services.