Docker raises $105M funding round to fuel its focus on developers

Docker has raised a fresh round of $105 million in funding, as it continues to focus on serving developers following the sale of its enterprise business to Mirantis in 2019.The $105 million Series C funding round was led by Bain Capital Ventures and joined by Atlassian Ventures, Citi Ventures, Vertex Ventures, and Four Rivers Group. Existing investors Benchmark Capital, Index Ventures, and Tribe Capital also participated in the round. Docker has now raised $163 million since the Mirantis deal closed, valuing the company at $2.1 billion.