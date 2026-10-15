DocMorris Aktie
WKN DE: A0Q6J0 / ISIN: CH0042615283
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15.10.2026 07:00:05
DocMorris accelerates Rx growth to 78% in Q3; EBITDA breakeven already achieved in Q3 and revenue and EBITDA forecast for 2026 raised again
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DocMorris AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement
Frauenfeld, 15 October 2026
Press release
DocMorris accelerates Rx growth to 78% in Q3; EBITDA breakeven already achieved in Q3 and revenue and EBITDA forecast for 2026 raised again
CEO Walter Hess says: “Our revenue growth accelerated again in the third quarter of 2026, demonstrating that our offering is well received by patients. We will continue to consistently leverage this Rx momentum to expand our customer base and further solidify our position in the digital healthcare market.”
CFO Daniel Wüest adds: “Thanks to the strong performance of Rx and Digital Services, as well as further improvements in cost and marketing efficiency, we already achieved our targeted EBITDA breakeven in the third quarter with adjusted EBITDA of CHF 0.6 million. Against this backdrop, we are once again raising our revenue and EBITDA guidance for the full year.”
Significantly accelerated Rx growth in the third quarter
Continued double-digit growth in the first nine months
In September 2026, DocMorris successfully repurchased its CHF 49.6 million convertible bond maturing in 2028. The repurchase was financed by issuing a new convertible bond maturing in 2031. This move extends the company's maturity profile while simultaneously reducing its relative financing costs.
Outlook
Management confirms the target of achieving free cash flow breakeven during 2027, following the achievement of the adjusted EBITDA breakeven target during 2026 in the third quarter. Medium-term targets remain unchanged.
Investors and analyst contact
Media contact
Agenda
DocMorris
Disclaimer
[1] External revenue consists of the revenue of DocMorris plus online revenue of apotal, less revenue related to supplies to apotal.
[2] All percentages are in local currency.
[3] Consisting of OTC business and Digital Services (TeleClinic, Retail Media, Marketplace).
[4] Customers supplied by DocMorris, either directly or through its partners.
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|DocMorris AG
|Walzmühlestrasse 49
|8500 Frauenfeld
|Switzerland
|ISIN:
|CH0042615283
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2416062
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2416062 15-Oct-2026 CET/CEST
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