DocMorris AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement

DocMorris achieves strong revenue growth in Q1 2026 – on track for EBITDA break-even



16-Apr-2026 / 06:58 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Frauenfeld, 16 April 2026 Press release

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR DocMorris achieves strong revenue growth in Q1 2026 – on track for EBITDA break-even External revenue growth of 10.7 per cent

Rx with significant growth of 30.4 per cent and growth rate accelerating monthly

Sequential Rx growth of 7.6 per cent compared to Q4 2025

Non-Rx up 6.5 per cent

Digital Services up 63.1 per cent

Sustainable adjusted EBITDA improvement of CHF 9.8 million to minus CHF 6.3 million

Growth of active customer base year-on-year by 1.0 million to 12.6 million CEO Walter Hess says: “We were able to maintain the strong revenue momentum of the fourth quarter of 2025 into the first quarter of 2026. Rx rose significantly by 30.4 per cent, with growth increasing markedly again since March. The significant gains across all business areas and the continuously impressive performance of Digital Services underline the attractiveness of our digital health platform.” CFO Daniel Wüest adds: “We continued our focus on marketing efficiency, costs and profitable growth in the first quarter of 2026. EBITDA improved by CHF 9.8 million compared to the prior-year quarter. We are therefore well on plan to reach EBITDA break-even during 2026.” Continued revenue momentum across all business areas DocMorris increased external revenue[1] in the first quarter of 2026 by 10.7 per cent[2] to CHF 318.1 million. Revenue rose by 11.7 per cent to CHF 303.8 million.

In the segment Germany, external revenue increased by 11.1 per cent.

External Rx revenue rose by 30.4 per cent. This was driven by a combination of monthly increases in growth rates and further optimised marketing efficiency.

Compared to the strong fourth quarter of 2025, Rx grew by 7.6 per cent.

Non-Rx[3] external revenue increased by 6.5 per cent.

The OTC business grew by 4.4 per cent, in line with expectation.

Digital Services, including TeleClinic, retail media and marketplace, achieved a revenue growth of 63.1 per cent, providing a significant contribution to the result.

The segment Europe grew by 2.9 per cent.

The number of active customers[4] rose year-on-year by 1.0 million to 12.6 million (11.2 million in the online pharmacy and 1.4 million in TeleClinic), of which 0.4 million were added in the first quarter of 2026. Sequential improvement in results continues in the first quarter Adjusted EBITDA amounted to minus CHF 6.3 million in the first quarter of 2026, representing an improvement of CHF 9.8 million compared to the previous year (minus CHF 16.1 million).

In line with this development, management confirms the revenue and earnings expectations for 2026 communicated on 19 March – including EBITDA break-even in the course of 2026 and free cash flow break-even in the course of 2027.

Medium-term targets remain unchanged. Key financials, in million CHF (unaudited) Q1 2026 Q1 2025 Change Change in local currency DocMorris external revenue 318.1 296.5 7.3% 10.7% DocMorris revenue 303.8 280.6 8.3% 11.7% Markets Germany external revenue 301.7 280.1 7.7% 11.1% Germany revenue 287.4 264.2 8.8% 12.2% Germany Rx external revenue 68.1 53.9 26.4% 30.4% Germany non-Rx external revenue 233.6 226.2 3.3% 6.5% Europe revenue 16.4 16.4 -0.2% 2.9% Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation adjusted (EBITDA adjusted) -6.3 -16.1 9.8 in % of revenue -2.1 -5.7 360 bps A conference call for analysts and the media will be held today at 11 a.m. in English.

Speakers: Walter Hess (CEO) and Daniel Wüest (CFO) To register for the conference call, please use this link:

https://webcast.meetyoo.de/reg/2hmQ2cx1o96P

After registration, participants will receive a confirmation e-mail with personal dial-in details.

Please dial in approx. 5 minutes before the conference call begins. To follow the livestream, please use this link:

https://www.webcast-eqs.com/docmorris-2026-q1

Sound and presentation in the web browser. Participants on the phone please mute the browser sound.

The playback can be viewed after the conference under the same link. Investors and analyst contact

Kelvin Jörn, Head of Investor Relations

Email: ir@docmorris.com, phone: +41 52 560 58 10 Media contact

Torben Bonnke, Director Communications

Email: media@docmorris.com, phone: +49 171 864 888 1 Agenda 12 May 2026 Annual General Meeting, Zurich 19 August 2026 2026 Half-year results (conference call/webcast) 15 October 2026 Q3/2026 Trading update 4th quarter 2026 Capital Markets Day DocMorris

The Swiss-based DocMorris AG is a leading company in the fields of online pharmacy, telemedicine and marketplace with strong brands in Germany and other European countries. Deliveries are mainly from the highly automated logistics centre in Heerlen, the Netherlands. TeleClinic is Germany’s largest telemedicine platform, connecting patients with more than 6,500 doctors. DocMorris operates leading marketplaces for health and personal care products in Southern Europe. With its broad range of products and services, DocMorris is pursuing its vision of becoming the leading digital health companion for everyone to manage their health in one click. Around 1,600 employees in Germany, the Netherlands, Spain, France, Portugal and Switzerland generated an external revenue of CHF 1,186 million serving over 12 million active customers in 2025. The shares of DocMorris AG are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (securities number 4261528, ISIN CH0042615283, ticker DOCM). For further information, please visit corporate.docmorris.com. Disclaimer

This announcement contains certain forward-looking statements about DocMorris AG and its business, either explicitly or implicitly. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results, financial position, performance or achievements of DocMorris AG to differ materially from the future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. DocMorris AG is making this announcement available as of today's date and undertakes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or for any other reason. [1] External revenue consists of the consolidated revenue of DocMorris and apotal. [2] All percentages are in local currency. [3] Consisting of OTC business and Digital Services (TeleClinic, retail media, marketplace). [4] Customers supplied by DocMorris, either directly or through its partners.

End of Inside Information