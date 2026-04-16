DocMorris Aktie
WKN DE: A0Q6J0 / ISIN: CH0042615283
|
16.04.2026 06:58:05
DocMorris achieves strong revenue growth in Q1 2026 – on track for EBITDA break-even
|
DocMorris AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement
Frauenfeld, 16 April 2026
Press release
DocMorris achieves strong revenue growth in Q1 2026 – on track for EBITDA break-even
CEO Walter Hess says: “We were able to maintain the strong revenue momentum of the fourth quarter of 2025 into the first quarter of 2026. Rx rose significantly by 30.4 per cent, with growth increasing markedly again since March. The significant gains across all business areas and the continuously impressive performance of Digital Services underline the attractiveness of our digital health platform.”
CFO Daniel Wüest adds: “We continued our focus on marketing efficiency, costs and profitable growth in the first quarter of 2026. EBITDA improved by CHF 9.8 million compared to the prior-year quarter. We are therefore well on plan to reach EBITDA break-even during 2026.”
Continued revenue momentum across all business areas
Sequential improvement in results continues in the first quarter
A conference call for analysts and the media will be held today at 11 a.m. in English.
To register for the conference call, please use this link:
To follow the livestream, please use this link:
Investors and analyst contact
Media contact
Agenda
DocMorris
Disclaimer
[1] External revenue consists of the consolidated revenue of DocMorris and apotal.
[2] All percentages are in local currency.
[3] Consisting of OTC business and Digital Services (TeleClinic, retail media, marketplace).
[4] Customers supplied by DocMorris, either directly or through its partners.
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|DocMorris AG
|Walzmühlestrasse 49
|8500 Frauenfeld
|Switzerland
|ISIN:
|CH0042615283
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2309312
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2309312 16-Apr-2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu DocMorris AG (ex Zur Rose)
|
16.04.26
|Schwacher Handel in Zürich: SPI zum Ende des Donnerstagshandels im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
16.04.26
|Angespannte Stimmung in Zürich: SPI fällt zurück (finanzen.at)
|
16.04.26
|AKTIEN IM FOKUS 2: Quartalszahlen von DocMorris schieben auch Redcare an (dpa-AFX)
|
16.04.26
|Anleger in Zürich halten sich zurück: So performt der SPI am Donnerstagmittag (finanzen.at)
|
16.04.26
|AKTIE IM FOKUS: DocMorris mit Gewinnen nach Zahlen zum ersten Quartal (dpa-AFX)
|
16.04.26
|DocMorris publiziert Einladung zur Generalversammlung (EQS Group)
|
16.04.26
|DocMorris publishes invitation to the Annual General Meeting (EQS Group)
|
16.04.26
|DocMorris achieves strong revenue growth in Q1 2026 – on track for EBITDA break-even (EQS Group)
Analysen zu DocMorris AG (ex Zur Rose)
|16.04.26
|DocMorris Sell
|UBS AG
|16.04.26
|DocMorris Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|24.03.26
|DocMorris Sell
|UBS AG
|23.03.26
|DocMorris Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|23.03.26
|DocMorris Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|16.04.26
|DocMorris Sell
|UBS AG
|16.04.26
|DocMorris Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|24.03.26
|DocMorris Sell
|UBS AG
|23.03.26
|DocMorris Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|23.03.26
|DocMorris Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|16.04.26
|DocMorris Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|19.03.26
|DocMorris Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|05.03.26
|DocMorris Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.02.26
|DocMorris Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.01.26
|DocMorris Add
|Baader Bank
|16.04.26
|DocMorris Sell
|UBS AG
|24.03.26
|DocMorris Sell
|UBS AG
|19.03.26
|DocMorris Sell
|UBS AG
|26.01.26
|DocMorris Sell
|UBS AG
|21.01.26
|DocMorris Sell
|UBS AG
|23.03.26
|DocMorris Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|23.03.26
|DocMorris Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|20.03.26
|DocMorris Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|19.03.26
|DocMorris Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|26.01.26
|DocMorris Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|DocMorris AG (ex Zur Rose)
|6,88
|-0,29%