|
21.03.2024 06:58:15
DocMorris AG: Significant earnings improvement in 2023; e-prescription is standard in Germany
|
DocMorris AG / Key word(s): Annual Results
Frauenfeld, 21 March 2024
Press release
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
Significant earnings improvement in 2023; e-prescription is standard in Germany
DocMorris successfully continued its break-even programme in 2023. By increasing the gross margin, productivity and marketing efficiency as well as structural cost savings, adjusted EBITDA improved significantly by CHF 50.6 million to minus CHF 34.9 million (continuing operations, i.e. excluding the Swiss business). This means DocMorris reached its targets for 2023. At the end of the year, the number of active customers rose to 9.1 million[1]. External revenue[2] amounted to CHF 1,037.5 million, down 7.4 per cent in local currency terms compared to the previous year. This was at the upper end of the expectations set out in October 2023. DocMorris reached the inflection point in the second half of 2023 and strengthened its basis for sustainable, profitable growth.
Positive earnings trend in the segments
Capital structure significantly strengthened and strategy secured
Fully digital channel to redeem e-prescriptions for online pharmacies
CO2 emissions cut by 13 per cent
Outlook
In the medium term, an adjusted EBITDA margin of 8 per cent remains the target.
The Annual Report and Sustainability Report can be viewed online here and downloaded as a PDF in the download center.
1) Restated due to the disposal of the Swiss business.
2) External revenue consists of the consolidated revenue of DocMorris plus online revenues of pharmacies supplied by DocMorris, less the consolidated revenue from supplying them.
3) Adjusted revenue in 2023 for the payment of performance obligations fulfilled in previous years.
4) Due to the disposal of the Swiss business and for the purpose of comparability, year-on-year change of revenue in % is calculated based on the adjusted sales for 2021 (excl. Switzerland segment).
At 11 a.m. CET today there will be a conference call in English for analysts and the media.
Speakers: Walter Hess (CEO) and Marcel Ziwica (CFO)
To register for the conference call, please use this link:
To follow the livestream, please use this link:
The playback can be viewed after the conference under the same link.
Investors and analyst contact
Media contact
Agenda
[1] Customers supplied by DocMorris, either directly or through its partners.
[2] External revenue consists of the consolidated revenue of DocMorris plus online revenues of pharmacies supplied by DocMorris, less the consolidated revenue from supplying them.
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|DocMorris AG
|Walzmühlestrasse 49
|8500 Frauenfeld
|Switzerland
|ISIN:
|CH0042615283
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1863569
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1863569 21-March-2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu DocMorris AG (ex Zur Rose)mehr Nachrichten
|
11:04
|ANALYSE-FLASH: UBS belässt DocMorris auf 'Sell' - Ziel 29 Franken (dpa-AFX)
|
09:34
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Jefferies belässt DocMorris auf 'Buy' - Ziel 90 Franken (dpa-AFX)
|
06:58
|DocMorris AG: Significant earnings improvement in 2023; e-prescription is standard in Germany (EQS Group)
|
06:58
|DocMorris AG: Signifikante Ergebnisverbesserung in 2023; E-Rezept in Deutschland ist Standard (EQS Group)
|
15.03.24
|SPI-Titel DocMorris-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein DocMorris-Investment von vor einem Jahr abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
15.03.24
|SIX-Handel: Zum Start des Freitagshandels Pluszeichen im SPI (finanzen.at)
|
14.03.24
|SPI-Handel aktuell: SPI verliert letztendlich (finanzen.at)
|
05.03.24
|SIX-Handel SPI gibt zum Start nach (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu DocMorris AG (ex Zur Rose)mehr Analysen
|12:04
|DocMorris Buy
|Warburg Research
|10:25
|DocMorris Add
|Baader Bank
|09:56
|DocMorris Sell
|UBS AG
|08:11
|DocMorris Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|14.03.24
|DocMorris Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12:04
|DocMorris Buy
|Warburg Research
|10:25
|DocMorris Add
|Baader Bank
|09:56
|DocMorris Sell
|UBS AG
|08:11
|DocMorris Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|14.03.24
|DocMorris Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12:04
|DocMorris Buy
|Warburg Research
|10:25
|DocMorris Add
|Baader Bank
|08:11
|DocMorris Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|14.03.24
|DocMorris Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.01.24
|DocMorris Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09:56
|DocMorris Sell
|UBS AG
|13.02.24
|DocMorris Sell
|UBS AG
|16.01.24
|DocMorris Sell
|UBS AG
|14.11.23
|DocMorris Sell
|UBS AG
|20.10.23
|DocMorris Sell
|UBS AG
|08.01.24
|DocMorris Equal-weight
|Morgan Stanley
|31.10.23
|DocMorris Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.10.23
|DocMorris Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|29.09.23
|DocMorris Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|29.08.23
|DocMorris Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|DocMorris AG (ex Zur Rose)
|91,60
|4,09%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Fed-Entscheid: ATX fester -- DAX auf Rekordjagd -- Wall Street im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schließen überwiegend stärker
Der heimische Markt zeigt sich freundlich. Der deutsche Leitindex setzt seine Rekordjagd fort. Die Wall Street befindet sich im Plus. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es im Donnerstagshandel mehrheitlich aufwärts.