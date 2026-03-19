DocMorris AG / Key word(s): Partnership

DocMorris and Google partner to advance one of Europe’s leading AI-powered digital health platform



19.03.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST





Frauenfeld, 19 March 2026

Press release

DocMorris and Google partner to advance one of Europe’s leading AI-powered digital health platform

Today, DocMorris and Google announced a partnership to accelerate DocMorris’ AI-first transformation. Under this initiative, DocMorris will utilise Google’s cutting-edge AI capabilities and secure cloud infrastructure to advance its own next-generation digital health platform, combining its deep healthcare and pharmaceutical expertise with Google's most advanced technologies.

Transforming the patient journey through AI

The partnership will deliver seamlessly connected, AI-driven patient services for DocMorris’ customers. Key initiatives include:

AI health companion: A personalised digital health companion using Gemini models and Google products such as YouTube and Health Connect to support patients and consumers from symptom onset to e-prescription redemption offering and end-to-end support and assistance.

AI-enhanced online pharmacy: Deploying conversational AI to provide intuitive, personalised shopping experiences for DocMorris’ 11 million active customers.

Enterprise productivity: Implementing Google Workspace with Gemini and agentic AI to enhance operational efficiency across DocMorris’ European markets.

Cloud and data security: Migrating DocMorris’ entire infrastructure to Google Cloud, ensuring personal health data is processed within EU data centers and meets leading security standards.

“At its core, our transformation is all about the patient. By leveraging Google’s world-class AI infrastructure and security standards, we are empowering individuals with direct, secure access to their own health journey through a personalised and intuitive experience,” said Walter Hess, CEO of DocMorris. “We have intentionally chosen Google as our partner because they enable us to maintain full digital sovereignty while meeting the highest requirements for data privacy and security. Entrusting our data to Google Cloud ensures that our innovation is built on a foundation that is not only cutting-edge but also strictly compliant with the rigorous standards our customers expect in healthcare.”

Philipp Justus, Vice President, Google Central Europe, commented on the partnership: “AI is a powerful tool for transformation, and we are excited to support DocMorris on its journey to becoming an AI-first healthcare leader. By leveraging Google products and services including Google Cloud, our Gemini models, Google Ads and Google for Health, DocMorris is setting a new standard for a digital health ecosystem that is personalised, efficient, and secure. We look forward to redefining the future of healthcare together.”

The partnership represents a unique synergy between several teams including Google Ads, Google Cloud, and Google for Health.

Investors and analyst contact

Moritz Stahlhut, Investor Relations Manager

Email: ir@docmorris.com, phone: +41 52 560 58 10

Media contact

Torben Bonnke, Director Communications

Email: media@docmorris.com, phone: +49 171 864 888 1

Agenda

19 March 2026 2025 Full-year results and outlook 2026 (Zurich / hybrid) 16 April 2026 Q1/2026 Trading update 12 May 2026 Annual General Meeting, Zurich 19 August 2026 2026 Half-year results (conference call/webcast) 15 October 2026 Q3/2026 Trading update



DocMorris

The Swiss-based DocMorris AG is a leading company in the fields of online pharmacy, telemedicine and marketplace with strong brands in Germany and other European countries. Deliveries are mainly from the highly automated logistics centre in Heerlen, the Netherlands. TeleClinic is Germany’s largest telemedicine platform, connecting patients with more than 6,000 doctors. DocMorris operates leading marketplaces for health and personal care products in Southern Europe. With its broad range of products and services, DocMorris is pursuing its vision of becoming the leading digital health companion for everyone to manage their health in one click. Around 1,600 employees in Germany, the Netherlands, Spain, France, Portugal and Switzerland generated an external revenue of CHF 1,186 million serving over 12 million active customers in 2025. The shares of DocMorris AG are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (securities number 4261528, ISIN CH0042615283, ticker DOCM). For further information, please visit corporate.docmorris.com.