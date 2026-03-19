DocMorris Aktie
WKN DE: A0Q6J0 / ISIN: CH0042615283
|
19.03.2026 07:00:04
DocMorris and Google partner to advance one of Europe’s leading AI-powered digital health platform
|
DocMorris AG
/ Key word(s): Partnership
Frauenfeld, 19 March 2026
Press release
DocMorris and Google partner to advance one of Europe’s leading AI-powered digital health platform
Today, DocMorris and Google announced a partnership to accelerate DocMorris’ AI-first transformation. Under this initiative, DocMorris will utilise Google’s cutting-edge AI capabilities and secure cloud infrastructure to advance its own next-generation digital health platform, combining its deep healthcare and pharmaceutical expertise with Google's most advanced technologies.
Transforming the patient journey through AI
“At its core, our transformation is all about the patient. By leveraging Google’s world-class AI infrastructure and security standards, we are empowering individuals with direct, secure access to their own health journey through a personalised and intuitive experience,” said Walter Hess, CEO of DocMorris. “We have intentionally chosen Google as our partner because they enable us to maintain full digital sovereignty while meeting the highest requirements for data privacy and security. Entrusting our data to Google Cloud ensures that our innovation is built on a foundation that is not only cutting-edge but also strictly compliant with the rigorous standards our customers expect in healthcare.”
Philipp Justus, Vice President, Google Central Europe, commented on the partnership: “AI is a powerful tool for transformation, and we are excited to support DocMorris on its journey to becoming an AI-first healthcare leader. By leveraging Google products and services including Google Cloud, our Gemini models, Google Ads and Google for Health, DocMorris is setting a new standard for a digital health ecosystem that is personalised, efficient, and secure. We look forward to redefining the future of healthcare together.”
The partnership represents a unique synergy between several teams including Google Ads, Google Cloud, and Google for Health.
Investors and analyst contact
Media contact
Agenda
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|DocMorris AG
|Walzmühlestrasse 49
|8500 Frauenfeld
|Switzerland
|ISIN:
|CH0042615283
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2293996
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2293996 19.03.2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu DocMorris AG (ex Zur Rose)
|
19.03.26
|ANALYSE-FLASH: UBS belässt DocMorris auf 'Sell' - Ziel 5 Franken (dpa-AFX)
|
19.03.26
|Anleger in Zürich halten sich zurück: SPI zeigt sich zum Start schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
19.03.26
|DocMorris und Google gehen Partnerschaft ein, um eine der führenden KI-gestützten digitalen Gesundheitsplattformen Europas voranzutreiben (EQS Group)
|
19.03.26
|DocMorris and Google partner to advance one of Europe’s leading AI-powered digital health platform (EQS Group)
|
19.03.26
|DocMorris achieves 2025 targets – focus on profitability, growth and expansion of digital health platform (EQS Group)
|
19.03.26
|DocMorris erreicht Ziele 2025 – Fokus auf Profitabilität, Wachstum und Ausbau der digitalen Gesundheitsplattform (EQS Group)
|
17.03.26
|Gute Stimmung in Zürich: SPI letztendlich auf grünem Terrain (finanzen.at)
|
17.03.26
|Handel in Zürich: SPI nachmittags im Plus (finanzen.at)