DocMorris Aktie
WKN DE: A0Q6J0 / ISIN: CH0042615283
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25.06.2026 07:00:05
DocMorris announces accelerated implementation of its “AI-First” strategy; positive cost savings of at least CHF 15 million per year
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DocMorris AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision
Frauenfeld, 25 June 2026
Press release
DocMorris announces accelerated implementation of its “AI-First” strategy; positive cost savings of at least CHF 15 million per year
DocMorris is consistently driving the development towards a digital, AI-enabled healthcare platform. To secure scalability and competitiveness over the long term, the Group is now accelerating the implementation of its operational efficiency measures. By specifically optimising and automating workflows across all areas of the company through the use of AI, the cost base will be reduced significantly and sustainably.
As part of these structural optimisations, DocMorris is implementing the reduction of around 100 full-time equivalents (FTEs) across the Group. The local statutory procedures will be initiated immediately. DocMorris will support the affected employees during this transition and is offering appropriate severance packages.
CEO Walter Hess comments: “Today, technology enables us to further optimise workflows across all areas of the company and make them more efficient through consistent automation. Together with the recently completed consolidation at our logistics center in Heerlen, this initiative represents another systematic step towards increasing profitability. We will manage this process in a socially responsible manner and provide the best possible support to the affected employees through targeted measures.”
CFO Daniel Wüest emphasises: “With the announced efficiency improvements, we are additionally strengthening the cost-related and organisational foundations for the planned profitable growth in the coming years.”
DocMorris also announces that a Capital Markets Day will take place on 12 November 2026 in Heerlen, Netherlands. The invitation with further details will follow in due course.
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Agenda
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End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|DocMorris AG
|Walzmühlestrasse 49
|8500 Frauenfeld
|Switzerland
|ISIN:
|CH0042615283
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2353316
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2353316 25-Jun-2026 CET/CEST
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