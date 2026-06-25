DocMorris AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision

DocMorris announces accelerated implementation of its “AI-First” strategy; positive cost savings of at least CHF 15 million per year



25-Jun-2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Frauenfeld, 25 June 2026

Press release

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

DocMorris announces accelerated implementation of its “AI-First” strategy; positive cost savings of at least CHF 15 million per year

Launch of AI-driven optimisation and automation of extensive processes

Efficiency gains of at least CHF 15 million per year targeted

Group-wide reduction of 100 full-time positions

One-off costs of CHF 5 million, with positive earnings contribution already in the second half of the year

DocMorris is consistently driving the development towards a digital, AI-enabled healthcare platform. To secure scalability and competitiveness over the long term, the Group is now accelerating the implementation of its operational efficiency measures. By specifically optimising and automating workflows across all areas of the company through the use of AI, the cost base will be reduced significantly and sustainably.

As part of these structural optimisations, DocMorris is implementing the reduction of around 100 full-time equivalents (FTEs) across the Group. The local statutory procedures will be initiated immediately. DocMorris will support the affected employees during this transition and is offering appropriate severance packages.



Focus on customer-centric innovations

DocMorris is making targeted investments in the core capabilities that will shape the company’s future in the healthcare sector. By the use of artificial intelligence and Agentic AI tools, capacity will be freed up, allowing resources to be increasingly directed towards customer-facing services and innovation. The proven pillars for customers remain at the heart of the platform strategy: online pharmacy, telemedicine, retail media, marketplace and the AI health assistant.

CEO Walter Hess comments: “Today, technology enables us to further optimise workflows across all areas of the company and make them more efficient through consistent automation. Together with the recently completed consolidation at our logistics center in Heerlen, this initiative represents another systematic step towards increasing profitability. We will manage this process in a socially responsible manner and provide the best possible support to the affected employees through targeted measures.”



Annual recurring cost savings of at least CHF 15 million

The implementation of these measures will incur one-off, extraordinary costs of CHF 5 million in the second quarter of 2026, which will already have a positive impact on adjusted operating profit in the second half of 2026. These one-off expenses will be offset by recurring cost savings of at least CHF 15 million annually, fully phased in by the end of 2027. These savings will be 100 per cent cashflow-positive and largely reflected in EBITDA.

CFO Daniel Wüest emphasises: “With the announced efficiency improvements, we are additionally strengthening the cost-related and organisational foundations for the planned profitable growth in the coming years.”



Positive revenue momentum continues

As communicated in the press release of 12 May, revenue growth in the second quarter of 2026 further accelerated compared to the first quarter, particularly in prescription medicines (Rx) and digital services. DocMorris will publish further information in a trading update for the second quarter of 2026 on 15 July. The half-year results, as well as the impact of the positive business performance and the announced measures on the guidance 2026, will be communicated in detail on 19 August.

DocMorris also announces that a Capital Markets Day will take place on 12 November 2026 in Heerlen, Netherlands. The invitation with further details will follow in due course.





Investors and analyst contact

Kelvin Jörn, Head of Investor Relations

Email: ir@docmorris.com, phone: +41 52 560 58 10

Media contact

Torben Bonnke, Director Communications

Email: media@docmorris.com, phone: +49 171 864 888 1

Agenda

15 July 2026 Q2/2026 Trading Update 19 August 2026 2026 Half-year results (conference call/webcast) 15 October 2026 Q3/2026 Trading update 12 November 2026 Capital Markets Day in Heerlen (NL)

DocMorris

The Swiss-based DocMorris AG is a leading company in the fields of online pharmacy, telemedicine and marketplace with strong brands in Germany and other European countries. Deliveries are mainly from the highly automated logistics centre in Heerlen, the Netherlands. TeleClinic is Germany’s largest telemedicine platform, connecting patients with more than 6,500 doctors. DocMorris operates leading marketplaces for health and personal care products in Southern Europe. With its broad range of products and services, DocMorris is pursuing its vision of becoming the leading digital health companion for everyone to manage their health in one click. Around 1,600 employees in Germany, the Netherlands, Spain, France, Portugal and Switzerland generated an external revenue of CHF 1,186 million serving over 12 million active customers in 2025. The shares of DocMorris AG are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (securities number 4261528, ISIN CH0042615283, ticker DOCM). For further information, please visit corporate.docmorris.com.

Disclaimer

This announcement contains certain forward-looking statements about DocMorris AG and its business, either explicitly or implicitly. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results, financial position, performance or achievements of DocMorris AG to differ materially from the future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. DocMorris AG is making this announcement available as of today's date and undertakes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or for any other reason.