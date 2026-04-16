DocMorris Aktie
WKN DE: A0Q6J0 / ISIN: CH0042615283
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16.04.2026 07:00:04
DocMorris publishes invitation to the Annual General Meeting
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DocMorris AG
/ Key word(s): AGMEGM
Frauenfeld, 16 April 2026
Press release
DocMorris publishes invitation to the Annual General Meeting
In addition to the regular agenda items, this year’s focus is particularly on the elections to the Board of Directors. While the Board proposes a planned and orderly partial renewal by electing highly competent members, a Polish investor is attempting to take control of DocMorris through the motions put forward by his company CEPD N.V.
The Board of Directors is renewing itself steadily, in an orderly and competent manner
Minority shareholder seeks control through the back door
CEPD N.V. has only been a shareholder of DocMorris since spring 2025 and currently holds around 15% of the shares. Jacek Szwajcowski was repeatedly offered the opportunity for CEPD N.V. to nominate one candidate for the Board of Directors – he never took up this offer. Furthermore, CEPD N.V. provided no information regarding its strategic intentions or its obligations to financing partners and lenders, despite repeated enquiries. Following the proposals submitted by CEPD N.V., the reason is now clear: Szwajcowski is seeking a hostile takeover through the back door. Anyone who appoints three out of six Board members and the Chairman controls the company at will. This runs counter to the interests of all other shareholders. Anyone seeking a change of control must do so via a public takeover bid with a substantial premium on the share price.
Only an independent Board can fulfil its duties of loyalty and care towards all shareholders
Call to shareholders to safeguard the independence and continuity of DocMorris
DocMorris will send the invitation documents for the General Meeting, together with further information, to shareholders registered in the share register in the coming days. These are also available online and are continuously updated on the website at https://ir-corporate.docmorris.com. Shareholders not yet registered are urged to have themselves entered in the share register by 7 May in order to exercise their voting rights.
Investors and analyst contact
Media contact
Agenda
DocMorris
[1] Corporation of European Pharmaceutical Distributors N.V., Amsterdam, the Netherlands
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|DocMorris AG
|Walzmühlestrasse 49
|8500 Frauenfeld
|Switzerland
|ISIN:
|CH0042615283
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2309310
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2309310 16.04.2026 CET/CEST
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|DocMorris AG (ex Zur Rose)
|6,88
|-0,29%