DocMorris AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement

DocMorris reports strong revenue growth of 15% in the second quarter; Rx grows by 46% and Digital Services by 80%



15.07.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST



Frauenfeld, 15 July 2026 Press release DocMorris reports strong revenue growth of 15% in the second quarter; Rx grows by 46% and Digital Services by 80% External revenue growth of 15.2% in Q2 and 12.5% in H1

Continued accelerated Rx growth of 45.8% in Q2; plus 17.2% compared to Q1 2026

Non-Rx up 6.7% in Q2, of which Digital Services up 80.0%

Active customer base increased year-on-year by 1.1 million, with significant growth in new Rx customers CEO Walter Hess says: “Our revenue growth picked up noticeably again in the second quarter of 2026. The Rx acceleration to plus 45.8 per cent and the significant new Rx customers increase underscore that we are achieving sustainable growth in the strategically important prescription business. We also achieved continued strong, profitable growth of 80.0 per cent in Digital Services. The momentum from the first half of the year gives us strong tailwinds for the rest of 2026.” CFO Daniel Wüest adds: “The first half of the year shows that our focus on operational and marketing efficiency is paying off. We succeeded in further accelerating Rx growth in the second quarter while maintaining high marketing efficiency. With this development, we are fully on track to reach EBITDA breakeven during 2026.” Accelerated revenue momentum in Rx and Digital Services in the second quarter DocMorris significantly increased its external revenue[1] in the second quarter of 2026 by 15.2 per cent[2] to CHF 309.7 million compared to the same period of the previous year, while revenue increased by 16.1 per cent to CHF 295.4 million.

In segment Germany, external revenue increased by 15.1 per cent.

External revenue growth of prescription medicines (Rx) accelerated to 45.8 per cent in the second quarter, external revenue was thus 17.2 per cent higher than the already strong first quarter of 2026.

Non-Rx[3] external revenue increased by 6.7 per cent.

The OTC business grew as planned by 6.4 per cent.

Digital Services, comprising TeleClinic, retail media and marketplace, achieved revenue growth of 80.0 per cent to CHF 13.9 million, with a further increase in earnings contribution.

In segment Europe, sales increased by 5.5 per cent.

The number of active customers[4] increased year-on-year by 1.1 million to 12.9 million (online pharmacy 11.4 million and TeleClinic 1.5 million). Of these, 0.3 million were added in the second quarter of 2026, with a significant increase in new Rx customers.

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to improve further in the second quarter compared to the first quarter of 2026 (minus CHF 6.3 million). Significant revenue growth in the first half of the year External revenue increased by 12.5 per cent to CHF 627.8 million in the first half of 2026 compared to the same period last year, while revenue increased by 13.4 per cent to CHF 599.2 million.

In segment Germany, external revenue increased by 13.0 per cent.

Rx growth amounted to 38.3 per cent.

Non-Rx increased by 6.6 per cent, with Digital Services growing by 71.4 per cent to CHF 27.1 million.

In segment Europe, sales increased by 3.9 per cent. Outlook The positive impact of business performance in the first half of the year and the “AI-First” strategy announced on 25 June (press release here) on the 2026 guidance will be communicated as part of the half-year results on 19 August. Key figures, in million CHF

(preliminary figures, unaudited) Q2 2026 Q2 2025 Change Change in local currency DocMorris external revenue 309.7 275.5 12.4% 15.2% DocMorris revenue 295.4 260.8 13.2% 16.1% Markets Germany external revenue 292.2 258.5 13.0% 15.1% Germany revenue 277.9 243.8 14.0% 16.0% Germany Rx external revenue 79.8 55.8 43.1% 45.8% Germany non-Rx external revenue 212.4 202.7 4.8% 6.7% Europe revenue 17.5 17.0 2.9% 5.5% Key figures, in million CHF

(preliminary figures, unaudited) H1 2026 H1 2025 Change Change in local currency DocMorris external revenue 627.8 572.1 9.8% 12.5% DocMorris revenue 599.2 541.5 10.7% 13.4% Markets Germany external revenue 593.9 538.6 10.3% 13.0% Germany revenue 565.3 508.0 11.3% 14.1% Germany Rx external revenue 147.9 109.7 34.9% 38.3% Germany non-Rx external revenue 446.0 428.9 4.0% 6.6% Europe revenue 33.9 33.5 1.4% 3.9% Investors and analyst contact

Kelvin Jörn, Head of Investor Relations

Email: ir@docmorris.com, phone: +41 52 560 58 10 Media contact

Torben Bonnke, Director Communications

Email: media@docmorris.com, phone: +49 171 864 888 1 Agenda 19 August 2026 2026 Half-year results (conference call/webcast) 15 October 2026 Q3/2026 Trading update 12 November 2026 Capital Markets Day in Heerlen (NL) 19 January 2027 Sales 2026 18 March 2027 2026 Full-year results and outlook 2027 (hybrid/Zurich, conference call/webcast) 12 May 2027 Annual General Meeting, Zurich DocMorris

The Swiss-based DocMorris AG is a leading company in the fields of online pharmacy, telemedicine and marketplace with strong brands in Germany and other European countries. Deliveries are mainly from the highly automated logistics centre in Heerlen, the Netherlands. TeleClinic is Germany’s largest telemedicine platform, connecting patients with more than 6,500 doctors. DocMorris operates leading marketplaces for health and personal care products in Southern Europe. With its broad range of products and services, DocMorris is pursuing its vision of becoming the leading digital health companion for everyone to manage their health in one click. Around 1,600 employees in Germany, the Netherlands, Spain, France, Portugal and Switzerland generated an external revenue of CHF 1,186 million serving over 12 million active customers in 2025. The shares of DocMorris AG are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (securities number 4261528, ISIN CH0042615283, ticker DOCM). For further information, please visit corporate.docmorris.com. Disclaimer

This announcement contains certain forward-looking statements about DocMorris AG and its business, either explicitly or implicitly. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results, financial position, performance or achievements of DocMorris AG to differ materially from the future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. DocMorris AG is making this announcement available as of today's date and undertakes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or for any other reason. [1] External revenue consists of the consolidated revenue of DocMorris plus online revenues of apotal, less the

consolidated revenue from supplying them. [2] All percentages are in local currency. [3] Consisting of OTC business and Digital Services (TeleClinic, retail media, marketplace). [4] Customers supplied by DocMorris, either directly or through its partners.

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