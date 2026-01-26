DocMorris AG / Key word(s): Bond

DocMorris repurchases convertible bonds maturing in 2026 with a nominal value of around CHF 14.4 million



26.01.2026 / 18:30 CET/CEST



Frauenfeld, 26 January 2026 Press release DocMorris repurchases convertible bonds maturing in 2026 with a nominal value of around CHF 14.4 million DocMorris Finance B.V. has agreed with a holder of 2026 convertible bonds to purchase an aggregate nominal amount of around CHF 14.4 million. The purchase is expected to be settled in the coming days. The completion of the purchase and the immediate cancellation will reduce the total outstanding aggregate nominal amount to less than CHF 8.0 million from the original CHF 95.0 million. Investors and analyst contact

Email: media@docmorris.com, phone: +49 171 864 888 1 Agenda 19 March 2026 2025 Full-year results and outlook 2026 (Zurich / hybrid) 16 April 2026 Q1/2026 Trading update 12 May 2026 Annual General Meeting, Zurich 19 August 2026 2026 Half-year results (conference call/webcast) 15 October 2026 Q3/2026 Trading update DocMorris

The Swiss-based DocMorris AG is a leading company in the fields of online pharmacy, telemedicine and marketplace with strong brands in Germany and other European countries. Deliveries are mainly from the highly automated logistics centre in Heerlen, the Netherlands. TeleClinic is Germany’s largest telemedicine platform, connecting patients with more than 6,000 physicians. DocMorris operates leading marketplaces for health and personal care products in Southern Europe. With its broad range of products and services, DocMorris is pursuing its vision of becoming the leading digital health companion for everyone to manage their health in one click. Around 1,600 employees in Germany, the Netherlands, Spain, France, Portugal and Switzerland generated an external revenue of CHF 1,186 million serving 11 million active customers in 2025. The shares of DocMorris AG are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (securities number 4261528, ISIN CH0042615283, ticker DOCM). For further information, please visit corporate.docmorris.com.

