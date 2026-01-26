DocMorris Aktie

DocMorris

WKN DE: A0Q6J0 / ISIN: CH0042615283

26.01.2026 18:30:03

DocMorris repurchases convertible bonds maturing in 2026 with a nominal value of around CHF 14.4 million

DocMorris AG / Key word(s): Bond
DocMorris repurchases convertible bonds maturing in 2026 with a nominal value of around CHF 14.4 million

26.01.2026 / 18:30 CET/CEST

Frauenfeld, 26 January 2026

Press release

DocMorris repurchases convertible bonds maturing in 2026 with a nominal value of around CHF 14.4 million

DocMorris Finance B.V. has agreed with a holder of 2026 convertible bonds to purchase an aggregate nominal amount of around CHF 14.4 million. The purchase is expected to be settled in the coming days. The completion of the purchase and the immediate cancellation will reduce the total outstanding aggregate nominal amount to less than CHF 8.0 million from the original CHF 95.0 million.

 

Investors and analyst contact
Lisa Lüthi, Senior Investor Relations Manager
Email: ir@docmorris.com

Media contact
Torben Bonnke, Director Communications
Email: media@docmorris.com, phone: +49 171 864 888 1

Agenda

19 March 2026 2025 Full-year results and outlook 2026 (Zurich / hybrid)
16 April 2026 Q1/2026 Trading update
12 May 2026 Annual General Meeting, Zurich
19 August 2026 2026 Half-year results (conference call/webcast)
15 October 2026 Q3/2026 Trading update

 

DocMorris
The Swiss-based DocMorris AG is a leading company in the fields of online pharmacy, telemedicine and marketplace with strong brands in Germany and other European countries. Deliveries are mainly from the highly automated logistics centre in Heerlen, the Netherlands. TeleClinic is Germany’s largest telemedicine platform, connecting patients with more than 6,000 physicians. DocMorris operates leading marketplaces for health and personal care products in Southern Europe. With its broad range of products and services, DocMorris is pursuing its vision of becoming the leading digital health companion for everyone to manage their health in one click. Around 1,600 employees in Germany, the Netherlands, Spain, France, Portugal and Switzerland generated an external revenue of CHF 1,186 million serving 11 million active customers in 2025. The shares of DocMorris AG are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (securities number 4261528, ISIN CH0042615283, ticker DOCM). For further information, please visit corporate.docmorris.com.

 


End of Media Release
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: DocMorris AG
Walzmühlestrasse 49
8500 Frauenfeld
Switzerland
ISIN: CH0042615283
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2266206

 
End of News EQS News Service

2266206  26.01.2026 CET/CEST

