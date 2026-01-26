DocMorris Aktie
DocMorris repurchases convertible bonds maturing in 2026 with a nominal value of around CHF 14.4 million
|
DocMorris AG
/ Key word(s): Bond
Frauenfeld, 26 January 2026
Press release
DocMorris repurchases convertible bonds maturing in 2026 with a nominal value of around CHF 14.4 million
DocMorris Finance B.V. has agreed with a holder of 2026 convertible bonds to purchase an aggregate nominal amount of around CHF 14.4 million. The purchase is expected to be settled in the coming days. The completion of the purchase and the immediate cancellation will reduce the total outstanding aggregate nominal amount to less than CHF 8.0 million from the original CHF 95.0 million.
