17.08.2023 06:57:16
DocMorris: Solid basis for sustainable, profitable growth
Frauenfeld, 17 August 2023
Half-year result 2023
DocMorris strengthened its basis for sustainable, profitable growth in the first half of the year. Following the consolidation of logistics in the new state-of-the-art distribution centre in Heerlen and the focused brand strategy, productivity and profitability as well as marketing efficiency continued to improve significantly. The gross margin increased by 5.5 percentage points to 21.6 per cent in the first half of the year compared to the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA improved by CHF 33.9 million to minus CHF 20.8 million and is thus within the target range for the full year.
Inflection point reached: Revenue growth in the second quarter compared to the previous quarter
The revenue and operating result of the Swiss business will no longer be consolidated from the date of sale to Medbase, a subsidiary of Migros. In Germany, the revenue reduction of 11.7 per cent in local currency in the second quarter and 17.4 per cent in the first half of the year reflects the optimisation of marketing expenses and the focus on more profitable revenues. In the Southern European marketplace business, revenue decreased by 14.9 per cent in local currency in the second quarter and by 16.3 per cent in the first half of the year.
Capital structure significantly strengthened and strategy secured
E-prescription rollout accelerates strongly mandatory from January 2024
For a broad use of e-prescriptions, non-discriminatory redemption channels must also be available for online pharmacies as of January 2024. This requires a digital equivalent to the physical eGK solution, which enables the e-prescription to be redeemed via an NFC-ready eGK without a PIN. A corresponding technical solution analogous to the physical eGK solution for local pharmacies is available. Close interactions are taking place with the relevant regulatory bodies and stakeholders so that the digital solution can be introduced in the fourth quarter of 2023.
Significantly improved digital customer experience
Outlook
DocMorris expects to break-even on adjusted EBITDA in 2024, excluding e-prescriptions. In the mid-term, an adjusted EBITDA margin of 8 per cent continues to be targeted.
DocMorris
[1] External revenue consists of the consolidated revenue of DocMorris plus online revenues of pharmacies supplied by DocMorris, less the consolidated revenue from supplying them.
[2] Customers supplied by DocMorris, either directly or through its partners.
[3] The e-prescription is not stored on the eGK. The physical card only serves to authorise the pharmacy to retrieve the prescription data stored in the telematics infrastructure. E-prescriptions issued within the framework of video consultations can thus also be redeemed via this procedure.
