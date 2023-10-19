|
19.10.2023 06:58:16
DocMorris strengthens path to profitable growth in third quarter; slightly reduced revenue outlook
|
DocMorris AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement
Frauenfeld, 19 October 2023
Press release
DocMorris strengthens path to profitable growth in third quarter; slightly reduced revenue outlook
DocMorris was able to further strengthen its basis for sustainable, profitable growth in the third quarter of 2023. Compared to the second quarter, the company again achieved slight growth. Compared to the previous year, the reduction in revenue in the third quarter was also significantly lower at 4.5 per cent in local currency. In the first nine months, external revenue[1] fell by 13.5 per cent in local currency to CHF 757.5 million.
Overall, DocMorris continued to focus on its action plan to further strengthen its sustainable basis for profitability and revenue growth. In Germany, external revenue decreased by 4.7 per cent in local currency in the third quarter, OTC external revenue decreased by 2.0 per cent (second quarter: decreased 10.7 per cent). Revenues from prescription medicines based on paper prescriptions declined by 16.9 per cent in local currency, which was below expectations. In the Southern European marketplace business, sales decreased as expected by 11.9 per cent in local currency in the third quarter.
Due to the focus on potential e-prescription customers in Germany, especially with a chronic medication need, the number of active customers[2] as of the end of September 2023 is 8.8 million (minus 0.2 million compared to the previous quarter).
Doubling of redeemed e-prescriptions since June 2023
Outlook
For 2024, DocMorris continues to expect to break-even on adjusted EBITDA, excluding e-prescriptions. In the mid-term, an adjusted EBITDA margin of 8 per cent continues to be targeted.
The revenue and operating result of the Swiss business will no longer be consolidated from the sale to the Migros subsidiary Medbase.
Investors and analyst contact
Media contact
Agenda
DocMorris
[1] External revenue consists of the consolidated revenue of DocMorris plus online revenues of pharmacies supplied by DocMorris, less the consolidated revenue from supplying them
[2] Customers supplied by DocMorris, either directly or through its partners
[4] Source: Kassenärztliche Bundesvereinigung (KBV)
[5] Letter of 20 September 2023 from the BMG to the shareholders of gematik
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|DocMorris AG
|Walzmühlestrasse 49
|8500 Frauenfeld
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 52 724 08 14
|ISIN:
|CH0042615283
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1752157
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1752157 19-Oct-2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu DocMorris AG (ex Zur Rose)mehr Nachrichten
|
15:57
|Schwacher Handel: So entwickelt sich der SPI aktuell (finanzen.at)
|
12:25
|Handel in Zürich: SPI fällt (finanzen.at)
|
06:58
|DocMorris strengthens path to profitable growth in third quarter; slightly reduced revenue outlook (EQS Group)
|
06:58
|DocMorris festigt im dritten Quartal den Pfad zu profitablem Wachstum; leicht reduzierter Umsatzausblick (EQS Group)
|
16.10.23
|Handel in Zürich: SPI zum Start mit Zuschlägen (finanzen.at)
|
13.10.23
|SPI-Papier DocMorris-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein frühes Investment in DocMorris eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
10.10.23
|Optimismus in Zürich: Letztendlich Gewinne im SPI (finanzen.at)
|
10.10.23
|Optimismus in Zürich: SPI am Nachmittag stärker (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu DocMorris AG (ex Zur Rose)mehr Analysen
|15:15
|DocMorris Buy
|Warburg Research
|12:59
|DocMorris Add
|Baader Bank
|11:48
|DocMorris Sell
|UBS AG
|09:22
|DocMorris Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|02.10.23
|DocMorris Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|15:15
|DocMorris Buy
|Warburg Research
|12:59
|DocMorris Add
|Baader Bank
|11:48
|DocMorris Sell
|UBS AG
|09:22
|DocMorris Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|02.10.23
|DocMorris Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|15:15
|DocMorris Buy
|Warburg Research
|12:59
|DocMorris Add
|Baader Bank
|09:22
|DocMorris Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|02.10.23
|DocMorris Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|25.09.23
|DocMorris Add
|Baader Bank
|11:48
|DocMorris Sell
|UBS AG
|24.08.23
|DocMorris Sell
|UBS AG
|17.08.23
|DocMorris Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|03.08.23
|DocMorris Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|18.07.23
|DocMorris Sell
|UBS AG
|29.09.23
|DocMorris Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|29.08.23
|DocMorris Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|18.08.23
|DocMorris Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|18.08.23
|DocMorris Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|29.06.23
|DocMorris Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|DocMorris AG (ex Zur Rose)
|91,60
|4,09%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerIm Bann des Nahostkriegs: US-Börsen geben zum Handelsende nach -- ATX schließt im Minus -- DAX geht schwächer aus der Sitzung -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische Markt präsentierte sich am Donnerstag mit Abgaben. Der deutsche Leitindex tendierte ebenfalls tiefer. An den US-Börsen ging es am Donnerstag abwärts. Die Märkte in Fernost mussten am Federn lassen.