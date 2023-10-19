DocMorris AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement

DocMorris strengthens path to profitable growth in third quarter; slightly reduced revenue outlook



19-Oct-2023 / 06:58 CET/CEST

Frauenfeld, 19 October 2023

Third quarter confirms path to profitable growth and forms basis for revenue increase in the fourth quarter

EBITDA outlook narrowed; 2023 revenue expectation slightly reduced due to paper prescription business

Strong acceleration of redeemed e-prescriptions and participating medical practices

DocMorris was able to further strengthen its basis for sustainable, profitable growth in the third quarter of 2023. Compared to the second quarter, the company again achieved slight growth. Compared to the previous year, the reduction in revenue in the third quarter was also significantly lower at 4.5 per cent in local currency. In the first nine months, external revenue[1] fell by 13.5 per cent in local currency to CHF 757.5 million.

Overall, DocMorris continued to focus on its action plan to further strengthen its sustainable basis for profitability and revenue growth. In Germany, external revenue decreased by 4.7 per cent in local currency in the third quarter, OTC external revenue decreased by 2.0 per cent (second quarter: decreased 10.7 per cent). Revenues from prescription medicines based on paper prescriptions declined by 16.9 per cent in local currency, which was below expectations. In the Southern European marketplace business, sales decreased as expected by 11.9 per cent in local currency in the third quarter.

Due to the focus on potential e-prescription customers in Germany, especially with a chronic medication need, the number of active customers[2] as of the end of September 2023 is 8.8 million (minus 0.2 million compared to the previous quarter).

Doubling of redeemed e-prescriptions since June 2023

In Germany, the nationwide e-prescription rollout continues to accelerate. The number of redeemed e-prescriptions has doubled since June and already amounts to around 5 million[3]. The number of medical practices issuing e-prescriptions increased to over 11,0003, which corresponds to over 10 per cent[4] of all medical practices. The Federal Ministry of Health (BMG) has reinforced the mandatory use of e-prescription as of January 2024[5] . Discussions with the BMG and gematik regarding the NFC-enabled eGK (electronic health card) solution are proceeding very constructively. DocMorris expects that this fully digital redemption channel will be implemented in practice by the end of 2023 at the latest.

Outlook

For 2023, the management narrows its EBITDA targets communicated in March. Due to the weaker development of the paper prescription business, DocMorris slightly adjusts its revenue expectations.

For the full year, a high single-digit percentage decline in external revenue in local currency (from previously mid-single-digit percentage), with revenue growth in the fourth quarter

Improvement of EBITDA (adjusted) to between minus CHF 30 million and minus CHF 40 million (from previously between minus CHF 20 million and minus CHF 40 million).

Capital expenditure of between CHF 30 million and CHF 40 million.

For 2024, DocMorris continues to expect to break-even on adjusted EBITDA, excluding e-prescriptions. In the mid-term, an adjusted EBITDA margin of 8 per cent continues to be targeted.



Revenue, in CHF million (unaudited) 1.7.-30.9.2023 1.7.-30.9.2022 Change Continuing operations

(excl. Swiss business) DocMorris external revenue 256.0 271.7 -5.8% DocMorris external revenue in local currency -4.5% DocMorris 241.2 208.3 15.8% DocMorris in local currency 17.3% Markets Germany external revenue 241.6 255.4 -5.4% Germany external revenue in local currency -4.7% Germany external revenue Rx 43.3 52.7 -17.9% Germany external revenue Rx in local currency -16.9% Germany external revenue OTC 196.2 201.5 -2.6% Germany external revenue OTC in local currency -2.0% Germany 226.7 192.0 18.0% Germany in local currency 18.8% Europe 13.9 15.9 -12.6% Europe in local currency -11.9%

Revenue, in CHF million (unaudited) 1.1.-30.9.2023 1.1.-30.9.2022 Change Continuing operations

(excl. Swiss business) DocMorris external revenue 757.5 906.3 -16.4% DocMorris external revenue in local currency -13.5% DocMorris 704.2 703.0 0.2% DocMorris in local currency 3.7% Markets Germany external revenue 710.1 849.6 -16.4% Germany external revenue in local currency -13.5% Germany external revenue Rx 132.8 166.8 -20.4% Germany external revenue Rx in local currency -17.5% Germany external revenue OTC 571.8 678.7 -15.7% Germany external revenue OTC in local currency -12.7% Germany 656.7 646.5 1.6% Germany in local currency 5.2% Europe 45.3 55.2 -17.9% Europe in local currency -15.0%

The revenue and operating result of the Swiss business will no longer be consolidated from the sale to the Migros subsidiary Medbase.

Investors and analyst contact

Dr. Daniel Grigat, Head of Investor Relations & Sustainability

Email: ir@zurrose.com, phone: +41 58 810 11 49

Media contact

Torben Bonnke, Director Communications

EMail: media@zurrose.com, phone: +49 171 864 888 1

Agenda

18 January 2024 Sales 2023 21 March 2024 2023 Full-year results and outlook 2024 (conference call/webcast) 18 April 2024 Q1/2024 Trading update 2 May 2024 Annual General Meeting, Zurich 20 August 2024 2024 Half-year results (conference call/webcast) 17 October 2024 Q3/2024 Trading update

DocMorris

The Swiss-based DocMorris AG is a leading company in the fields of online pharmacy, marketplace and professional healthcare with strong brands in Germany and other European countries. As Germany's largest online pharmacy, it operates DocMorris, the best-known health platform. Deliveries are mainly from the highly automated logistics centre in Heerlen, the Netherlands, with a capacity of over 27 million parcels per year. In Spain and France, the company operates the leading marketplace for health and personal care products in Southern Europe. With its business model, DocMorris offers its patients, customers and partners a broad range of products and services. In doing so, DocMorris is pursuing its vision of creating a digital health ecosystem for everyone to manage their health in one click. The company was renamed from Zur Rose Group AG to DocMorris AG in May 2023 after the Swiss business was sold to Migros/Medbase. Excluding the Swiss business, about 2,200 employees in Germany, the Netherlands, Spain, France and Switzerland generated an external revenue of CHF 1,159 million serving around 10 million active customers in 2022. The shares of DocMorris AG are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (securities number 4261528, ISIN CH0042615283, ticker DOCM). For further information, please visit corporate.docmorris.com.

[1] External revenue consists of the consolidated revenue of DocMorris plus online revenues of pharmacies supplied by DocMorris, less the consolidated revenue from supplying them

[2] Customers supplied by DocMorris, either directly or through its partners

[3] Source: gematik

[4] Source: Kassenärztliche Bundesvereinigung (KBV)

[5] Letter of 20 September 2023 from the BMG to the shareholders of gematik