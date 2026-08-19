DocMorris AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results

DocMorris with strong growth momentum in Rx and Digital Services in the first half of the year and guidance increase



19-Aug-2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Frauenfeld, 19 August 2026 Press release

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR DocMorris with strong growth momentum in Rx and Digital Services in the first half of the year and guidance increase Continued revenue momentum in the first half of the year, up 12.5%

Growth of 38.3% in Rx (Q2: 45.8%) and 71.4% in Digital Services (Q2: 80.0%)

Adjusted EBITDA improved by CHF 17.9 million to minus CHF 10.9 million

All elements of the guidance for 2026 have been increased following the first-half results and the ongoing positive business performance CEO Walter Hess says: “Our revenue momentum and operational efficiency clearly improved across all areas in the first half of 2026. Particularly encouraging are the Rx growth, with strong new customer acquisition, and the growth in Digital Services in the first half of the year. This positive development allows us to raise the range of our full-year revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance.” CFO Daniel Wüest adds: “We were able to increase adjusted EBITDA by CHF 17.9 million year-on-year in the first half of 2026, and by CHF 1.7 million in the second quarter compared to the first quarter. Key drivers included a further improvement in marketing efficiency in the Rx business and increased profit contributions from Digital Services. The results achieved in the first half of the year, together with the first few weeks of the third quarter, give us further confidence that we will reach EBITDA breakeven in the second half of 2026.” Structural improvement in earnings amid continued strong revenue momentum External revenue[1] rose by 12.5 per cent[2] year-on-year to CHF 627.8 million in the first half of 2026, whilst revenue increased by 13.4 per cent to CHF 599.2 million. All segments and business areas contributed to this encouraging growth (see press release of 15 July 2026).

Adjusted EBITDA improved by CHF 17.9 million year-on-year to minus CHF 10.9 million in the first half of 2026. From the first to the second quarter of 2026, adjusted EBITDA improved further sequentially from minus CHF 6.3 million to minus CHF 4.6 million.

The EBITDA of minus CHF 20.0 million includes one-off extraordinary costs of CHF 7.6 million, relating, amongst other things, to the implementation of the AI-First strategy (see press release of 25 June 2026) and the closure of the Ludwigshafen site, which was announced and executed in the first quarter of 2026. These expenses will be largely offset in the second half of the year due to the resulting cost savings. Further increase in customer loyalty and repeat order rates for prescription business Revenue from prescription medicines (Rx) rose sharply by 38.3 per cent in the first half of the year (by 45.8 per cent in the second quarter). This trend accelerated in the first weeks of the third quarter.

This development was driven by a further increase in customer loyalty and repeat order rates, as well as a substantial rise in new customers. The number of active Rx customers[3] rose by 7.1 per cent from the first to the second quarter and by 15.6 per cent year-on-year in the first half.

Profitability improved further thanks to lower customer acquisition costs.

For the full year, DocMorris now expects Rx growth of around 40 per cent (instead previously around 20 per cent). Non-Rx: Digital Services with above-average earnings growth Non-Rx[4] grew by 6.6 per cent in the first half of the year, with OTC revenue increasing by 4.0 per cent as planned.

Digital Services (TeleClinic, Retail Media and Marketplace) recorded a significant 71.4 per cent rise in revenue and a doubling of EBITDA. For the full year, DocMorris now expects growth of more than 50 per cent (previously in the mid-double-digit percentage range).

At Germany’s leading telemedicine platform, TeleClinic, revenue rose by 48 per cent compared to the same period last year, whilst EBITDA doubled. The number of treatments rose significantly by 51 per cent. Outlook

In light of the accelerated positive business performance in the first half of the year, DocMorris is adjusting its guidance for 2026 as follows: External revenue growth: 9 to 13 per cent (previously: mid-single-digit to low teens percentage range);

Adjusted EBITDA: minus CHF 10 million to minus CHF 17.5 million (previously: minus CHF 10 million to minus CHF 25 million);

Capital expenditure: below CHF 30 million (previously: around CHF 30 million). Management confirms the target of reaching EBITDA breakeven in the second half of 2026 and free cash flow breakeven in the course of 2027. The medium-term targets remain unchanged. Key figures, in million CHF (unaudited) H1 2026 H1 2025 Change Change in

local currency DocMorris external revenue 627.8 572.1 9.8% 12.5% DocMorris revenue 599.2 541.5 10.7% 13.4% Markets Germany external revenue 593.9 538.6 10.3% 13.0% Germany revenue 565.3 508.0 11.3% 14.1% Germany Rx external revenue 147.9 109.7 34.9% 38.3% Germany non-Rx external revenue 446.0 428.9 4.0% 6.6% Europe revenue 33.9 33.5 1.4% 3.9% In CHF million (unaudited) H1 2026 % H1 2025 % Gross margin in % of net revenue 22.1% 22.3% Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA adjusted) -10.9 -1.8% -28.8 -5.3% Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) -20.0 -3.3% -27.1 -5.0% Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) -40.9 -6.8% -50.0 -9.2% Net income / (loss) -53.1 -8.9% -61.6 -11.4% Active customers, in million 12.9 11.8 30.6.2026 % 31.12.2025 % Equity 357.9 46.1% 409.1 49.6% Cash and cash equivalents (including current

financial assets) 99,197 159.5 The half-year report and presentation are available on the website here (corporate.docmorris.com | Investor Relations | Financial Publications). At 11 a.m. CEST today there will be a conference call for analysts and the media.

Speakers: Walter Hess (CEO) and Daniel Wüest (CFO) To register for the conference call, please use this link:

https://webcast.meetyoo.de/reg/zQXlmtQRHs1i

After registration, participants will receive a confirmation e-mail with personal dial-in details.

Please dial in approx. 5 minutes before the conference call begins. To follow the livestream, please use this link:

https://www.webcast-eqs.com/docmorris-2026-h1

Sound and presentation in the web browser. Participants on the phone please mute the browser sound.

The playback can be viewed after the conference under the same link. Investors and analyst contact

Kelvin Jörn, Head of Investor Relations

Email: ir@docmorris.com, phone: +41 52 560 58 10 Media contact

Torben Bonnke, Director Communications

Email: media@docmorris.com, phone: +49 171 864 888 1 Agenda 15 October 2026 Q3/2026 Trading update 12 November 2026 Capital Markets Day in Heerlen (NL) 19 January 2027 Sales 2026 18 March 2027 2026 Full-year results and outlook 2027 (hybrid/Zurich, conference call/webcast) 15 April 2027 Q1/2027 Trading Update 12 May 2027 Annual General Meeting, Zurich DocMorris

The Swiss-based DocMorris AG is a leading company in the fields of online pharmacy, telemedicine and marketplace with strong brands in Germany and other European countries. Deliveries are mainly from the highly automated logistics centre in Heerlen, the Netherlands. TeleClinic is Germany’s largest telemedicine platform, connecting patients with more than 6,500 doctors. DocMorris operates leading marketplaces for health and personal care products in Southern Europe. With its broad range of products and services, DocMorris is pursuing its vision of becoming the leading digital health companion for everyone to manage their health in one click. Around 1,600 employees in Germany, the Netherlands, Spain, France, Portugal and Switzerland generated an external revenue of CHF 1,186 million serving over 12 million active customers in 2025. The shares of DocMorris AG are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (securities number 4261528, ISIN CH0042615283, ticker DOCM). For further information, please visit corporate.docmorris.com. Disclaimer

This announcement contains certain forward-looking statements about DocMorris AG and its business, either explicitly or implicitly. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results, financial position, performance or achievements of DocMorris AG to differ materially from the future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. DocMorris AG is making this announcement available as of today's date and undertakes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or for any other reason. [1] External revenue consists of the revenue of DocMorris plus online revenues of apotal, less revenue related to supplies to apotal. [2] All percentages are in local currency. [3] Customers supplied by DocMorris, either directly or through its partners. [4] Consisting of OTC business and Digital Services (TeleClinic, Retail Media, Marketplace).

End of Inside Information