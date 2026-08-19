DocMorris Aktie
WKN DE: A0Q6J0 / ISIN: CH0042615283
|
19.08.2026 07:00:06
DocMorris with strong growth momentum in Rx and Digital Services in the first half of the year and guidance increase
|
DocMorris AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results
Frauenfeld, 19 August 2026
Press release
DocMorris with strong growth momentum in Rx and Digital Services in the first half of the year and guidance increase
CEO Walter Hess says: “Our revenue momentum and operational efficiency clearly improved across all areas in the first half of 2026. Particularly encouraging are the Rx growth, with strong new customer acquisition, and the growth in Digital Services in the first half of the year. This positive development allows us to raise the range of our full-year revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance.”
CFO Daniel Wüest adds: “We were able to increase adjusted EBITDA by CHF 17.9 million year-on-year in the first half of 2026, and by CHF 1.7 million in the second quarter compared to the first quarter. Key drivers included a further improvement in marketing efficiency in the Rx business and increased profit contributions from Digital Services. The results achieved in the first half of the year, together with the first few weeks of the third quarter, give us further confidence that we will reach EBITDA breakeven in the second half of 2026.”
Structural improvement in earnings amid continued strong revenue momentum
Further increase in customer loyalty and repeat order rates for prescription business
Non-Rx: Digital Services with above-average earnings growth
Outlook
Management confirms the target of reaching EBITDA breakeven in the second half of 2026 and free cash flow breakeven in the course of 2027. The medium-term targets remain unchanged.
The half-year report and presentation are available on the website here (corporate.docmorris.com | Investor Relations | Financial Publications).
At 11 a.m. CEST today there will be a conference call for analysts and the media.
To register for the conference call, please use this link:
To follow the livestream, please use this link:
Investors and analyst contact
Media contact
Agenda
DocMorris
Disclaimer
[1] External revenue consists of the revenue of DocMorris plus online revenues of apotal, less revenue related to supplies to apotal.
[2] All percentages are in local currency.
[3] Customers supplied by DocMorris, either directly or through its partners.
[4] Consisting of OTC business and Digital Services (TeleClinic, Retail Media, Marketplace).
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|DocMorris AG
|Walzmühlestrasse 49
|8500 Frauenfeld
|Switzerland
|ISIN:
|CH0042615283
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2385238
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2385238 19-Aug-2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu DocMorris AG (ex Zur Rose)
Analysen zu DocMorris AG (ex Zur Rose)
|19.08.26
|DocMorris Neutral
|UBS AG
|19.08.26
|DocMorris Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.07.26
|DocMorris Neutral
|UBS AG
|15.07.26
|DocMorris Sell
|UBS AG
|15.07.26
|DocMorris Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|19.08.26
|DocMorris Neutral
|UBS AG
|19.08.26
|DocMorris Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.07.26
|DocMorris Neutral
|UBS AG
|15.07.26
|DocMorris Sell
|UBS AG
|15.07.26
|DocMorris Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|19.08.26
|DocMorris Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|15.07.26
|DocMorris Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13.07.26
|DocMorris Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07.07.26
|DocMorris Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|05.05.26
|DocMorris Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|15.07.26
|DocMorris Sell
|UBS AG
|21.04.26
|DocMorris Sell
|UBS AG
|16.04.26
|DocMorris Sell
|UBS AG
|24.03.26
|DocMorris Sell
|UBS AG
|19.03.26
|DocMorris Sell
|UBS AG
|19.08.26
|DocMorris Neutral
|UBS AG
|20.07.26
|DocMorris Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.04.26
|DocMorris Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|20.04.26
|DocMorris Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|17.04.26
|DocMorris Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|DocMorris AG (ex Zur Rose)
|10,55
|3,63%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX letztlich tiefer -- DAX nach Richtungssuche wenig bewegt -- US-Börsen etwas höher -- Asiens Börsen schließen vorwiegend tief im Minus
Der heimische Markt bewegte sich im Mittwochshandel auf negativem Terrain. Der deutsche Leitindex präsentierte sich zur Wochenmitte behauptet. US-Anleger zeigten sich verhalten in Kauflaune. An den Börsen in Asien wurden am Mittwoch mehrheitlich schwere Verluste eingefahren.