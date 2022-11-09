DocPanel Announces Gold Sponsorship of RSNA 2022

Leader in subspecialty radiology coverage to showcase solutions that address radiologist shortages and burnout at South Hall, Booth #1351.

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DocPanel, the largest radiology marketplace connecting imaging providers and patients to a network of over 600 US-based academic and subspecialty radiologists, announced today its Gold Sponsorship of the 108th Scientific Assembly and Annual Meeting (RSNA 2022) held in Chicago at McCormick Place, Nov. 27 – Dec. 1.

DocPanel's unique model tackles radiology resource shortages by connecting clients to a network of remote fellowship-trained subspecialty radiologists. With coverage across every state, specialty, and modality, clients can curate a panel of radiologists based on their specific needs and get dedicated daily coverage. Radiologists reading on the DocPanel platform are able to focus on their specialty while reading in an uninterrupted environment without the constraints of a shift-based model.

"Providers across the nation are struggling to fill coverage gaps, leading to delays in patient care, overwhelmed radiologists, and non-subspecialty interpretations. At the same time, the majority of fellowship-trained radiologists are not even reading within their specialty due to the demands of their employer," says Dr. Philip Templeton, Chief Innovation Officer and Founder of DocPanel. "Our approach enables subspecialty radiologists and imaging providers to easily connect. Radiologists can read within their specialty and become an extension of their client's in-house team while reading remotely."

DocPanel's 250% growth from 2021 to 2022 has positioned the company as one of the fastest growing healthcare platforms serving academic medical centers, hospitals, imaging centers, radiology groups, occupational health clinics, and medical practices.

To reserve a meeting with DocPanel at RSNA, visit https://www.docpanel.com/rsna2022 .

About DocPanel: DocPanel is the largest radiology marketplace providing access to over 600 US-based academic and subspecialty radiologists who provide final reads, protocol support, new-service launch assistance, second opinions, research reads, and educational consults to clients worldwide. DocPanel's mission is to ensure every imaging exam is read by the right subspecialist while fostering the optimal reading environment for radiologists. Currently, DocPanel helps over 250 imaging providers meet their subspecialty radiology coverage needs. Learn more by visiting www.docpanel.com.

