28.09.2023 23:06:27
Doctors accuse Steve Barclay of ‘bending the truth’ with £78k pension claim
Exclusive: BMA’s Dr Vishal Sharma says the average consultant receives around half of what the health secretary claimsDoctors’ leaders have accused Steve Barclay of “bending the truth” after the health secretary exaggerated – for the second time – how much medics’ pensions are worth when they retire.The British Medical Association (BMA) has received information from the NHS body that oversees staff pensions that disproves Barclay’s assertion – which he has often made during the ongoing doctors’ strikes – that consultants who retire at 65 receive a £78,000-a-year pension. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
