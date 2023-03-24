|
Document360 launches API documentation feature to their knowledge base solution
LONDON, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Document360 has launched yet another intuitive feature to their documentation suite. The new API documentation feature is well-suited for developers to create full-fledged documentation for API reference. With the new feature, developers can take API references and produce developer-friendly documentation.
Speaking about the feature, Saravana Kumar, CEO & Founder of Document360, says, "Organizations of all dimensions depend on APIs to incite their digital transformation and API documentation is critical to their success. This feature will be a first-class and create pleasant developer experience."
The new API documentation support comes with the following features:
Manikandan Subramaniam, Director of Engineering, Document360, further explains, "Our easy and intuitive UI helps developers try API endpoints in real time and generates code samples in different languages. With the smart sync, you can keep your API documentation up-to-date. Effortlessly integrated with knowledge base documentation, it becomes a one-stop solution for all your documentation needs."
About Document360
Document360 is a knowledge base solution engineered for growing companies for online self-service knowledge base for your Customers and Employees (accessed publicly or privately). It comes with an inbuilt knowledge base site and a knowledge base portal for editors and reviewers to manage the content. Companies can even create knowledge base incorporating the advantages of the portal and site.
