Docupace to Present at RBC Capital Markets 2022 Financial Technology Conference
LOS ANGELES, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Docupace, the leader in cloud-based fintech digital operations software for the wealth management industry, announced today that company chief executive officer David Knoch will be presenting at the RBC Capital Markets 2022 Financial Technology Conference to be held in New York City on June 14, 2022.
Knoch will join Addepar President David Obrand and Greg Beltzer, Head of Technology at RBC Wealth Management, for session "Transforming RBC Wealth Management Through Technology" – a compelling conversation on RBC Wealth Management's transformative journey toward delivering a truly "next generation" experience to clients, financial advisors and affiliates.
Additional speakers and presenters at the event include top-level executives from Betterment, Envestnet, Mastercard, PayPal, SS&C, Visa and many more leaders of the fintech/wealthtech industry.About Docupace
Docupace is a solutions provider focused on digitizing and automating operations in the financial advice and investment industry. Financial services firms use the Docupace Platform (a cloud-based, integrated software suite) to reduce back-office expenses, improve efficiency, strengthen recruiting, and enhance the experience of advisors and investors. With headquarters in Los Angeles, California, Docupace is proud to serve some of the largest independent broker-dealers and registered investment advisers (RIAs) in the financial services industry. The company won the 2021 Gold Globee® Award for "Hot Technology of the Year" and was named to 2021 Inc. 5000 list of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. For more information, please visit www.docupace.com.
