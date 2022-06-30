|
30.06.2022 16:07:00
DocuSign CEO Ousted: What Investors Should Know
Signature technology company DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) recently made headlines by announcing CEO Dan Springer's immediate departure. Chairman of the Board Maggie Wilderotter is serving as interim CEO, while the company searches for new leadership.DocuSign stock has fallen over 80% from its peak, which likely contributed to Springer's abrupt resignation. But what should investors do now? What problems forced DocuSign to act, and should investors stick around for a potential rebound? The world had to adapt to COVID-19, and many companies adopted digital services and offerings while lockdowns prevented things like in-person meetings. With technology that lets users securely manage and sign documents online, DocuSign's business took off during the start of the pandemic.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
