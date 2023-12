DocuSign Is on Track for Its First Profitable Year in Its History. Is It Time to Buy DocuSign Stock?

We are now far removed from the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic, and for companies like DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU), that requires a substantial transition. The leader in e-signature and digital document technology experienced soaring growth in the work-from-home economy, but now it's focusing on building a more sustainable business.That means managing costs more carefully to achieve profitability, which has eluded the company since it went public in 2018. It's on track to hit the mark with its bottom line currently in positive territory through the first three quarters of fiscal 2024 (ending Jan. 31, 2024).DocuSign's stock is incredibly cheap at the moment going by two traditional valuation metrics, so it might be an enticing buying opportunity for investors. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel