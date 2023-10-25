DocuSign named a Leader in 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Contract Life Cycle Management

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) was named a Leader in the 2023 Magic Quadrant for Contract Life Cycle Management report by Gartner, Inc.

This is the fourth year in a row that DocuSign has been recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for CLM.

This is the fourth year in a row that DocuSign has been recognized as a Leader, this year placing highest among the 16 vendors evaluated on the "ability to execute" axis.

As DocuSign expands beyond e-signatures to deliver intelligent agreements, it is redefining the end-to-end agreement process with smarter, easier and more trusted experiences, which in turn drive better business results. DocuSign CLM is built to help customers automate and standardize the contract process to reduce the cost of contracting, mitigate risk, and drive growth with better customer experiences that translate directly to cost and time savings.

"We are proud to be recognized by Gartner as a Leader in CLM for the fourth consecutive year," said Allan Thygesen, DocuSign's Chief Executive Officer. "DocuSign is one of the only vendors to consistently be named a Leader, demonstrating our commitment to innovation and our ability to execute at scale. We look forward to innovating and driving positive outcomes for our customers for years to come."

According to Gartner: Leaders are in the strongest position to influence the market's growth and direction. They demonstrate a market-defining vision for how CLM technology can help companies achieve the business objectives of managing compliance and reducing process bottlenecks. Leaders can execute against that vision through products and services, and have demonstrated business results in the form of revenue and earnings. They excel in their combination of market understanding, innovation, product features and functions, and overall viability.

Of the 16 solutions evaluated, DocuSign CLM was named one of only five Leaders. For further information on why DocuSign was named a Leader, and to learn more about the CLM category as a whole, a complimentary copy of the Gartner, Inc. 2023 Magic Quadrant for CLM is available for download, here.

